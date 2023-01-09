Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Despite all titles held, Jay Dardenne's favorites have been 'Dad,' 'Coach,': BR Classic Lunch
Jay Dardenne didn't hesitate when picking his Baton Rouge Classic Lunch spot, which made a lot of sense once we met at Zeeland Street. "I grew up in this neighborhood on Lydia," he said. "It is fundamentally the same neighborhood I grew up in. I used to ride my bike to school."
theadvocate.com
Longtime KRVS radio host, Lee Kleinpeter, dies at 73
Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday. Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
theadvocate.com
A Baton Rouge legend (and past winner) to headline The Advocate's 37th Star of Stars awards event
The cliché says you can never go home again, but that's never been a problem for Seimone Augustus. For more than 20 years, Augustus has represented Baton Rouge as a star at Capitol High, LSU, as an Olympian and a WNBA champion. The Advocate will now welcome her home...
theadvocate.com
One lane of I-10 in Baton Rouge to close next week for multiple nights
One lane on a stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Jan. 16-18 as part of preliminary work on the widening of the interstate, officials said Wednesdsay morning. The far right lane for eastbound traffic between Dalrymple Drive and...
theadvocate.com
A fix for notorious traffic jams? Road widening for plants, high school roundabout in works.
A major project to expand a highway used by thousands of plant workers and construction of a roundabout to handle traffic caused by a huge new school are both set to begin soon, potentially addressing notorious traffic jams in Ascension and St. James parishes. A long-sought, $50.18 million project to...
theadvocate.com
Port Allen-based refining company buys $4.8M downtown Baton Rouge office building
Port Allen-based Placid Refining Company has purchased an office building and parking lot in downtown Baton Rouge for nearly $4.8 million. The company bought the building at 402 N. Fourth St., which had been the former offices of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Level Homes, in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. Along with the 19,376-square-foot building, a .4 acre parking lot on the same block was also part of the transaction.
theadvocate.com
Drop Dead Dangerous, Earthquake and a Cajun jam session: Shows to Watch
AFTER 8: Rhorer Plaza, downtown, 5 p.m. COZY LEN: Drago's, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 6 p.m. CHRIS ALLEN DUO: Bin 77 Bistro, 7 p.m. THE REMNANTS: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m. JOEY HOLAWAY: 18 Steak...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Police bookings for Dec. 16-26, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 16-26: Taylor Almond: 25; 7234 Juno Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Lakeisha Bethley: 43; 5847 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; nonconsensual disclosure of...
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville Elks to host Freedom Ball
The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge will host the inaugural Freedom Ball this Saturday at the Ascension Gym at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain. Tickets for the formal...
theadvocate.com
Two Denham Springs women called to local leadership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Robin Mangum and Denise Roy, of Denham Springs, were recently called to lead the youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Denham Springs Stake. Mangum will be overseeing 75-100 girls ages 11 to 18, and Roy will minister to about 200 children from ages 18 months to 11 years old. These women will work with eight congregations in a stake boundary reaching from Baton Rouge to Walker and northward to McComb, Mississippi.
theadvocate.com
2nd Baton Rouge charter school in a month closing; here's what we know about Democracy Prep
After years of poor academic performance, which declined further during the pandemic, a Baton Rouge charter school has agreed to surrender its charter and close up shop in May after seven years in operation. It’s the second Baton Rouge charter school in the past month to announce that it’s voluntarily...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: On LSU gymnastics security, Walker Howard and a Will Wade sighting in L.A.
I would preface this type of column with my usual “notes on a golf scorecard,” but the scorecard got all soggy in Los Angeles at the CFP championship, so I had to toss it. …. … Jay Clark is worried. Worried about the one bad actor out of...
theadvocate.com
See the 34 chosen for this year's Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI
The Leadership Institute of Acadiana has announced the 34 participants for this year’s Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI. Participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic, and non-profit sectors. Mary Farmer Kaiser (Class XXXIV) and Corey McCoy (Class XXXV) will serve as co-chairs for the class. Members of...
theadvocate.com
Zachary breaks ground on permanent public restroom facility at HugYourPeople Park
The city of Zachary broke ground Jan. 5 to build a permanent public restroom facility at HugYourPeople Park on Lee Street. The pigeonnier-type building designed by W. Briar Jones Architect PLLC will include baby changing stations in men's and women's restroom areas. "The air-conditioned ADA restrooms will be a welcome...
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs moratorium halting wastewater connections extended another 60 days
After Denham Springs city officials temporarily halted connections to their wastewater treatment system last spring because of capacity concerns, they have added 60 days to that pause as they finalize plans for addressing the problem. The initial decision came down in April when the council passed a resolution to pause...
theadvocate.com
Married couple found shot dead in home off O'Neal Lane, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
A married couple were found shot dead inside a home in a subdivision off O'Neal Lane on Monday afternoon, authorities said, drawing a large law enforcement presence as neighbors and family gathered on doorsteps to look on. The victims were found inside a house in the 1600 block of Indigo...
theadvocate.com
Teens arrested for pulling Baton Rouge drivers over with flashing lights, robbing them with guns
Baton Rouge police detectives have arrested three 17-year-olds and an adult for a series of armed robberies where the teens are accused of using flashing lights to pull over vehicles and then rob the people inside them. The three 17-year-olds were booked on allegations of armed robbery using a firearm,...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish council member Jeff Ard announces bid for parish president
Livingston Parish Council chairman Jeff Ard announced Wednesday he will run for parish president. Ard, who has served as a a parish council member for the past eight years representing District 1, said in a news release that he plans to focus on drainage challenges and infrastructure enhancements, among other goals during his campaign.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Jan. 11, 2022
Welcome to the second week of 2023. Have you written the correct year on documents yet?. What about resolutions? Did you make any? Have you already broken them?. A resolution we at The Plainsman would love to see is for people who are in clubs, churches and any of the other myriad organizations in and around Zachary to send us their news and activity photos.
theadvocate.com
Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat
Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
