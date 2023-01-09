ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Longtime KRVS radio host, Lee Kleinpeter, dies at 73

Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday. Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Port Allen-based refining company buys $4.8M downtown Baton Rouge office building

Port Allen-based Placid Refining Company has purchased an office building and parking lot in downtown Baton Rouge for nearly $4.8 million. The company bought the building at 402 N. Fourth St., which had been the former offices of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Level Homes, in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. Along with the 19,376-square-foot building, a .4 acre parking lot on the same block was also part of the transaction.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Police bookings for Dec. 16-26, 2022

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 16-26: Taylor Almond: 25; 7234 Juno Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Lakeisha Bethley: 43; 5847 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; nonconsensual disclosure of...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville Elks to host Freedom Ball

The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge will host the inaugural Freedom Ball this Saturday at the Ascension Gym at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain. Tickets for the formal...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two Denham Springs women called to local leadership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Robin Mangum and Denise Roy, of Denham Springs, were recently called to lead the youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Denham Springs Stake. Mangum will be overseeing 75-100 girls ages 11 to 18, and Roy will minister to about 200 children from ages 18 months to 11 years old. These women will work with eight congregations in a stake boundary reaching from Baton Rouge to Walker and northward to McComb, Mississippi.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

See the 34 chosen for this year's Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI

The Leadership Institute of Acadiana has announced the 34 participants for this year’s Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI. Participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic, and non-profit sectors. Mary Farmer Kaiser (Class XXXIV) and Corey McCoy (Class XXXV) will serve as co-chairs for the class. Members of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Jan. 11, 2022

Welcome to the second week of 2023. Have you written the correct year on documents yet?. What about resolutions? Did you make any? Have you already broken them?. A resolution we at The Plainsman would love to see is for people who are in clubs, churches and any of the other myriad organizations in and around Zachary to send us their news and activity photos.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat

Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy