Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
Former Kohberger Classmate Reveals new Details, Forensic Psychiatrist Weighs in
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. - Spring classes began Wednesday at the University of Idaho, and since Bryan Kohberger's arrest, many who were planning to do a virtual semester feel safe enough to now return in person. Thursday morning is the next court hearing for the Idaho killings suspect. Six years sober, Rich...
Neighbor of Bryan Kohberger says suspect talked about Idaho student murders
A neighbor of Bryan Kohberger's in Pullman, Washington, said the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students spoke to him about the killings days after they occurred. The neighbor asked not to be identified. "He brought it up in conversation," the neighbor exclusively told CBS News on Wednesday. "[He] asked if I had heard about the murders, which I did. And then he said, 'Yeah, seems like they have no leads. Seems like it was a crime of passion.'" "At the time of our conversation, it was only a few days after it happened so there wasn't much details out,"...
newsnationnow.com
Woman claims Kohberger was ‘pushy’ on date years ago
(NewsNation) — A woman claiming to have gone on a date with alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger years ago says he “seemed really normal” until they went back to her dorm. In an interview with NewsNation on “CUOMO,” Hayley Willette says Kohberger became “kinda pushy” and kept...
FOX 28 Spokane
29-year-old awaits extradition from Florida in connection to girlfriend’s homicide on Boone in July
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) identified a suspect in a homicide case from July in the 1400 block of west Boone. 29-year-old Corbin Hood called saying he found his girlfriend dead. Due to the suspicious nature of the death, SPD Major Crimes Unit detectives started investigating.
University of Idaho stabbings suspect to appear in court
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The man accused in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students is expected to appear in court Thursday, a day after classes resumed for undergraduates, many of whom until recent days were stricken by fear over the case. Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old Washington...
roaringbengals.com
Headway made in the Idaho murder trial
Following days of surveillance by multiple law enforcement agencies, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody on Dec. 30, in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. The murders took place in the early morning of Nov. 13 at a residential building near the University of Idaho...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Motive not needed for conviction
Motive in Idaho killings unknown; how much does it matter?. (NewsNation) — Authorities have yet to outline the motive behind the brutal attack that killed four University of Idaho students after arresting 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger last month. Police have said the attacks were targeted and Danielle Slakoff —...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Veteran defense attorney lays out case Bryan Kohberger team could make, 'holes' in affidavit
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense will seek to dismantle many parts of the probable cause affidavit police used to obtain his arrest warrant in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, according to a high-profile defense attorney. Idaho police laid out their case in a 19-page sworn...
#TrueCrime Tuesday - Idaho Murders Breakdown
#TrueCrime Tuesday - Idaho Murders Breakdown
Woman Describes Eerie Tinder Date With Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger
Hayley Willette says she had not been closely following the latest developments in the case of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered inside their campus home when she came across a news article last week about the grisly crime.As Willette was reading the story in a small Pennsylvania news outlet, detailing the scene where Bryan Kohberger had been arrested on Dec. 30, the 26-year-old OB/GYN nurse stumbled upon the suspect’s mugshot. That’s when she says she realized that Kohberger was the same man she went on an uncomfortable December 2015 Tinder date with when she was in...
Mystery white car spotted near Idaho crime scene day after student killings
Newly reviewed video in the University of Idaho murder case could support investigators’ belief that the murder suspect returned to the crime scene in his white sedan soon after he allegedly killed four students. Bryan Kohberger’s phone pinged in the area of the students’ Moscow home around 9 a.m. on Nov. 13, just five hours after he allegedly broke into the off-campus house and stabbed the students to death, according to the probable cause affidavit. Freshly inspected news footage taken near the home in the afternoon and the following day shows a white car driving by. Kohberger, 28, drove a white...
Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer
A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
newsnationnow.com
Bryan Kohberger apartment search warrant sealed
(NewsNation) — Authorities have sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student killing suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home in Pullman, Washington, until March 1. Language used to explain why has some wondering what the “threat to public safety” is. Attorney Darren Kavinoky and Chris Anderson, a...
newsnationnow.com
Alanna Zabel defends Idaho roommate who saw masked man
(NewsNation) — Alanna Zabel has a message for internet sleuths and true crime fans: You don’t know how’d you react until it happens to you. As more details are released in the investigation into the killing of four University of Idaho students, many are asking why a surviving roommate, who said she heard noises and witnessed a masked man, didn’t alert police right away.
newsnationnow.com
Expert: ‘No reason’ to doubt assertion Idaho attack targeted
(NewsNation) — Police in Moscow, Idaho, have consistently maintained that the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students was a targeted attack. Danielle Slakoff, assistant professor of criminal justice at California State University, Sacramento, said there’s “no reason to question” that assessment, based on information contained in the probable cause affidavit.
Pennsylvania public defender shares experience working with alleged Moscow murderer
SPOKANE, Wash. — Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said he was aware of the murder investigation out of Moscow, Idaho, but had no idea he would have a part to play in the investigation. "I rushed into the office, I sat down at approximately noon, on Friday,...
Idaho Authorities Explanation For Mysterious Booms Raises More Questions
The mysterious booms are a popular topic in Southern Idaho. I’ve only experienced them once, and I can’t say that I heard the boom just that something shook the entire building I was in. The strangest thing about the booms is that only certain people notice them. The one that I felt at the radio station wasn’t heard or felt by other people in the room next to me.
KREM
Kaylee Goncalves' father assumed suspect followed victims before Moscow murders
BOISE, Idaho — A grieving father reflects on the week he began getting answers. Steve Goncalves' daughter, Kaylee, was taken from him nearly two months ago. The man accused of murdering the four students was arrested in Pennsylvania and flown to Idaho this week. Goncalves sat down with KTVB's...
TODAY.com
Students return to campus as Idaho murder suspect faces charges
With the spring semester about to kick off, students at the University of Idaho say the mood on campus has changed since the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is back in court this week facing four counts of first-degree murder. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY and legal analyst Camille Vasquez joins to weigh in on the case.Jan. 9, 2023.
newsnationnow.com
Mom of slain student: ‘We have to look ahead’
(NewsNation) — Idaho victim Ethan Chapin’s mother shared a heartfelt message Wednesday on Facebook, in which she speaks about what kind of person her son was. We’ve spent the last eight weeks, besides the obvious, focused on Maizie and Hunter. Cards, talks, walks, hikes, tears, you name it.
