A neighbor of Bryan Kohberger's in Pullman, Washington, said the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students spoke to him about the killings days after they occurred. The neighbor asked not to be identified. "He brought it up in conversation," the neighbor exclusively told CBS News on Wednesday. "[He] asked if I had heard about the murders, which I did. And then he said, 'Yeah, seems like they have no leads. Seems like it was a crime of passion.'" "At the time of our conversation, it was only a few days after it happened so there wasn't much details out,"...

PULLMAN, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO