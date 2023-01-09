Read full article on original website
Rents Rising in Bayonne, Real Estate Website Says
BAYONNE, NJ - Rents are on the rise in Bayonne, according to real estate website Renthop. Based on 46 current listings for rental units, Renthop reports that Bayonne rentals average from $2,000 for a studio rental to $3,300 for a four-bedroom rental. The median price of all currently available listings is $2,300, or roughly $30 per square feet, the website reported. Although rents went down moderately from three years ago to last year – most likely due to the COVID pandemic, studio rentals prices have increased by $527 (31.47%) year-over-year from $1,673 to $2,000. Two-bedroom units have increased the most at a rate of 51.02% while the largest rental units, those containing four bedrooms, have increased by 5.88%, between 2022 and 2023.
News 12
Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood
One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
therealdeal.com
Crossroads drops 800 homes from Mahwah project
Crossroads Developers Associates has drastically revised its plans for the sprawling Sheraton Hotel site on Route 17 in Mahwah. Its redevelopment plan for the site had included 800 housing units, but will now have a tiny fraction of that, NorthJersey.com reported. After demolishing the hotel, it will also build an industrial property.
qns.com
Registered Nurse/Clinical Manager
The Sunnyside Home Care Department is responsible for. ensuring the provision of safe and appropriate care to the clients it serves are. consistent with the New York State Department of Health regulations,. contractual requirements, current standards of care and the agency’s. mission/vision/values. The Clinical Manager is responsible for helping...
jerseydigs.com
Newark Approves First 36-Unit Portion of Redevelopment on South Orange Avenue
A corner lot on South Orange Avenue in Newark’s West Ward could soon be home to a pair of mixed-used buildings as the partial green light has been given to construct a modern mixed-use complex. During their December 15 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved a proposal to revitalize several...
Wildly Popular New Jersey Retailer Closing Its Doors After Nearly 30 Years
Another New Jersey business is getting ready to close its doors despite the fact that the company itself doesn't want it to happen. It's always a bummer seeing another business close its doors in the Garden State, but what's even more frustrating to see that the store isn't closing of its own free will.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
fox5ny.com
Tax changes 2023
NEW YORK - Now that we've rung in the New Year get ready for changes when it comes to filing your taxes. Even though it's only January, the IRS says it's not too soon to start preparing your income tax returns. Anil Melawni is a certified public accountant with JLD...
City Council, employees want answers after first payroll of year is riddled with mistakes
When the company that was hired nearly two years to handle Jersey City’s payroll issued its first paychecks to the city workforce Friday, employees called it a fiasco. And when the problems persisted Monday, city council members demanded answers and at least one city worker said he was forced to ask friends for a loan to pay some bills.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
theobserver.com
Hudson commissioners reorganize, choose same leadership
The Hudson County Board of Commissioners reorganized Jan. 5, and once again chose Commissioner Anthony Vainieri, who represents all of North Bergen, as chairman for the seventh consecutive year and Commissioner Anthony L. Romano, who represents all of Hoboken and part of Jersey City, was elected vice chairman. Commissioner Jerry...
Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center
LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
News 12
Officials: 20 homes evacuated due to gas leak in Jersey City
Residents in about 20 Jersey City homes were evacuated after a gas leak Wednesday morning. PSE&G says the leak was caused by a contractor trying to install a sewer. The fire department and gas company officials say they received a call reporting the incident around 9:15 a.m. Around 150 people...
Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant Expands to Downtown Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Taino's Kitchen has been a mainstay of Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine in Newark's North Ward for the last eight years. On Monday, the family-owned eatery opened a second location in the heart of the city's busy downtown business district, between Rutgers University’s Newark campus and the high-rise Prudential Financial Tower. The opening of the restaurant at 85 Halsey Street was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that drew about 100 people eager to sample the mofongo, pernial asado, pollo guisado and sopa de salchihon y jamon. “We are bringing the taste of Puerto Rico here," said Mayttee Cordero, the owner of Taino’s Kitchen. Cordero said...
NYC accused of allowing unqualified laborers to work on building gas lines: ‘Public safety time bomb’
The city Buildings Department is turning a blind eye to safety by allowing unlicensed or unqualified laborers to perform gas piping work in new or reconstructed developments, an explosive lawsuit filed by the plumbers union claims. The Manhattan Supreme Court suit accuses the DOB of failing to comply with a city law that tightened up licensing requirements for gas piping installation following deadly explosions in East Harlem and the East Village in 2014 and 2015. “DOB’s complete dereliction of its duty to enforce gas and welder qualification requirements has facilitated wholesale non-compliance with these safety rules throughout the City and created a...
jerseydigs.com
Study Claims Newark, Jersey City Have Some of the Worst Green Space in U.S.
The two largest cities in New Jersey are apparently not big destinations for park seekers if a recent report is to be believed. San Diego-based Lawn Love, a landscape services company, has published their 2023 list of the cities with the most green space. The study considered a weighted criteria from the 97 biggest cities in the country, including factors like the number of public and private green areas per capita, total number of parks, total park acreage, the share of land used for parks, and average square footage of yards.
Busy commercial stretch of Kennedy Boulevard to receive $7.2 million pedestrian safety makeover
A small, congested commercial section of Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City’s Journal Square is headed for a $7.2 million safety overhaul. The stretch of the four-lane county-owned road, between the Loew’s Jersey theater and the VIP Diner at Bergen Avenue, is crammed with small stores and businesses, as well as some empty storefronts.
NYC could drop speed limits below 25 mph under Hochul proposal
The drivers of these cars could be forced to slow down under a proposal put forth by Gov. Hochul on Tuesday. Current state law prohibits the city from setting speed limits below 25 mph, or 15 mph in school zones. [ more › ]
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
Bloomfield Announces Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Open Enrollment
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) is accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program preliminary applications online at: https://www.waitlistcheck.com/NJ559 for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A total of 20,000 households will be selected state-wide through a random lottery system and be placed on the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications will be available online at: www.waitlistcheck.com/NJ559 beginning Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 9:00 AM EST., until Friday, February 3, 2023, at 5:00 PM EST., for New Jersey residents, who are...
