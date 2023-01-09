BAYONNE, NJ - Rents are on the rise in Bayonne, according to real estate website Renthop. Based on 46 current listings for rental units, Renthop reports that Bayonne rentals average from $2,000 for a studio rental to $3,300 for a four-bedroom rental. The median price of all currently available listings is $2,300, or roughly $30 per square feet, the website reported. Although rents went down moderately from three years ago to last year – most likely due to the COVID pandemic, studio rentals prices have increased by $527 (31.47%) year-over-year from $1,673 to $2,000. Two-bedroom units have increased the most at a rate of 51.02% while the largest rental units, those containing four bedrooms, have increased by 5.88%, between 2022 and 2023.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO