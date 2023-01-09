Top NFL draft prospects in the national championship game

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs play the TCU Horned Frogs in the national championship. Georgia enters the game as the favorites. The Bulldogs have a significant talent edge against TCU.

However, the Horned Frogs have a special ability to come from behind and are coming off a strong win over Michigan. TCU quarterback Max Duggan is one of the best players in college football and makes Georgia fans across the country quite nervous.

Who are the top 2023 NFL draft prospects, per Draft Wire, in the national championship game?

No. 3 Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter had a quiet game in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Ohio State. Carter is an excellent run defender and pass rusher.

No. 12 TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston is expected to be the first receiver drafted in the 2023 NFL draft. Johnston has excellent size and speed.

No. 15 Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones

Last season, Broderick Jones did an excellent job against Alabama star pass rusher Will Anderson in the national championship. Jones is a great pass blocker and rarely allows pressures. He is a former five-star recruit.

No. 20 Georgia cornerback Kelee RIngo

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo is one of the top players in the 2023 NFL draft. However, Ringo and the Georgia secondary have given up a lot of yardage in recent weeks. The Georgia pass rush needs to be better against TCU. Ringo has all of the physical traits that NFL teams are looking for in a cornerback.

No. 41 Georgia tight end Darnell Washington

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is a physical blocker and a solid pass catcher with great athleticism. The big question is will Washington be able to play in the national championship? Washington is dealing with an ankle injury.

No. 49 Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith

Nolan Smith’s NFL draft stock took a slight hit after he tore a pectoral muscle against Florida. Smith still has been a great leader for the Georgia defense and is a team captain.