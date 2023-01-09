Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Milo Ventimiglia on the big This Is Us connection you won't see on The Company You Keep
When Milo Ventimiglia walked off the set at the end of filming This Is Us, he didn't take one of the director's chairs that he and the cast would sit in. Instead, he grabbed one of the plastic-and-metal blue folding chairs that the crew members used. "I wanted to remember the crew," he summed up at the time.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
SheKnows
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show
"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class
Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
Blue Bloods Felt Like A Different Show To Vanessa Ray After Eddie And Jamie Got Together
"Blue Bloods" is a long-running procedural on CBS that's managed to keep things fresh for fans over a decade into its run. The basic premise of the show has remained consistent throughout all of that time. The central focus of the series is the Reagan family, most of whom work in law enforcement to some capacity. Across the show, we see how the Reagans interact with others and get used to having different people function as allies and enemies.
Steve Burton Mourns Death of General Hospital Costar Sonya Eddy: 'We Had So Much Fun'
Steve Burton posted a tribute to his late costar Tuesday, following her death on Monday at the age of 55 Steve Burton is mourning the loss of his friend and costar Sonya Eddy. On Tuesday, the General Hospital alum, 52, shared a tribute to the late actress, who died on Monday aged 55. "At a loss for words. Devastated.💔 @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest," wrote Burton on Instagram, alongside an image of the pair on set. "We worked together for a long time :) and we had so much fun," he added....
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Shemar Moore Reveals He's Going to Be a Dad: "Here Comes the Best Part of My Life"
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad! In an exclusive clip from his appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" (which airs on Jan. 26), the former "Criminal Minds" star shared that he's expecting his first child. Ahead of the episode, Moore announced the news in an Instagram video shared on Jan. 9, where he reveals he's having a baby girl. "Mama's smiling from Heaven 🕊️ . . . Miracles happen," he wrote in the caption. "Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️🔥."
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: The Hook Killer’s Identity Revealed
'General Hospital' spoilers reveal that the hook killer is a main character in Port Charles, someone fans suspected all along.
Quinn Redeker, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star, Dead at 86
Days before Christmas last month, Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless star Quinn Redeker died. Redeker, known for his many contributions to American soaps, died at 86 years old. According to TV Insider, the longtime actor passed away on Tuesday, December 20th in Los Angeles, California....
No funeral: Leslie Jordan will 'live forever' on 'Call Me Kat,' Mayim Bialik says
It didn't seem right to have a funeral episode for Leslie Jordan's 'Call Me Kat' character, Mayim Bialik said, so he'll get a special sendoff instead.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Reveals the Former Castmate That He Told, ‘Don’t Go Back to the Soap’
The Emmy winner believed that his co-star had what it took to make it. It sounds funny, but sometimes, the best thing you can tell someone you admire is “Nope, don’t come back.” So Maurice Benard explained during the first State of Mind episode of 2023. (Watch it in full below.) Speaking with Sarah Joy Brown, aka the first of the Carlys with whom General Hospital paired him as Sonny, he admitted that he’d once told one of his on-screen sons not to make a U-turn to Port Charles: Bryan Craig, who played Morgan.
Eric Braeden Was Shocked to See Marlon Brando Walk Off Set the Moment His Out Time Came: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’
As Marlon Brando's co-star in 1965's 'Morituri,' Eric Braeden was shocked by the movie legend’s on-set behavior.
Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez on difficulties of starring in missing-persons drama as real-life parents
Scott Caan is a detective in FOX's new show "Alert: Missing Persons Unit," where his character works with his ex-wife -- played by Dania Ramirez -- to find their missing son.
msn.com
'Criminal Minds' Fans Beg for Answers Over Matthew Gray Gubler’s Announcement
Matthew Gray Gubler fans, we may just know why the actor isn't involved with Criminal Minds: Evolution. When Paramount+ announced the Criminal Minds reboot, viewers were devastated to learn that the longtime CBS actor wouldn't be returning to the procedural drama. While Matthew hasn't personally commented about this decision, he gave his followers food for thought about what he might be up to instead.
‘Grey’s Anatomy‘: More Details About Meredith’s Seattle Farewell Revealed, New Promo For Ellen Pompeo’s Last Episode As Series Regular Released
ABC has released more information and a new promo for Grey’s Anatomy‘s Feb 23 winter return, entitled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which will mark Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) departure from Grey Sloan Memorial. In the episode, written by Grey’s executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff and directed by series’ executive producer Debbie Allen, it’s Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston’s groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question. “Sometimes...
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
Andy Cohen Speaks Out on RHOSLC Jen Shah's Prison Sentencing, Teases Upcoming Interview
Watch: RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Fraud. The Real Housewives are starting off 2023 with a lot of change. Not only did The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins both announce they're leaving the Bravo series, but The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah was recently sentenced to several years behind bars in her federal fraud case. And Andy Cohen had a lot to say about Jen's looming prison stay on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Jan. 9.
Comments / 0