FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Lamar Jackson injury update ahead of Wild Card Round offers Ravens little comfort
Another day, another grim Lamar Jackson update. The Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback remains out with a PCL injury, last playing on December 4th in a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. There’s been little news on when he could potentially return and once again, head coach John Harbaugh echoed just that on Monday as the Ravens prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN:
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
John Harbaugh fires back at Bengals’ accusations of Ravens’ dirty tactics
John Harbaugh responded to the Cincinnati Bengals accusations of the Baltimore Ravens utilizing dirty tactics in Week 18, per Jamison Hensley. “I studied the game really closely,” Harbaugh said. “It’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges.”
New Update On Ravens Player Who Was Hospitalized Before Bengals Game
Before this past Sunday's game against the Bengals, Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens was hospitalized in Cincinnati with an illness. On Wednesday, the Ravens issued an update on Stephens' health. Thankfully, Stephens is feeling better and is back in Baltimore. "Baltimore Ravens CB ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ravens release first injury report for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the third time in the 2022-2023 season, this time for all the marbles. The two teams will face off in the first weekend of the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend in a contest that’s sure to have plenty of fireworks.
Chargers at Jaguars Betting Odds: Wild Card Round Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
Here's a look at the betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Wild Card game against the Jaguars.
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Bengals Fans
The Baltimore Ravens have the best road Wild Card record in NFL history. The franchise, which travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this weekend, is 6-0 in Wild Card games on the road. The next best record of this kind is the Los Angeles Chargers at 3-0. The Ravens have quite a bit to ...
Here's what it will cost to attend the Bengals playoff game against the Ravens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Wanting to get into Paycor Stadium to see the Cincinnati Bengals begin their second straight NFL playoff run?. Be prepared to pay at least $200 just to get in the door, and upwards of $500 to $600 a ticket to have a decent view, according to Adam Budelli of ticket reseller StubHub.
Chargers vs. Jaguars predictions: NFL Playoff picks for Wild Card Weekend
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. In what should be one of the best games of Wild Card weekend, the Chargers will visit the Jaguars on Saturday. The spread is short for this game, and that’s to be expected, considering this should be a one-possession affair. The Chargers have dealt with injuries throughout the season but are playing some of their best football lately. On the other side, Jacksonville is fresh off its first AFC South title since 2017.
1 burning question for every AFC Wild Card team, from Trevor Lawrence's ascension to Lamar Jackson's health
This weekend will see the start of a time-honored annual January tradition: The NFL playoffs. With the entire 14-team field set, we’ll soon know who is worthy of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona next month and who, well, should probably be trying harder in the NFL Draft.
“Super Bowl win No. 6 could be coming”: Where the 49ers stand in Wild Card power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers are one of 12 teams that will play on Wild Card Weekend (including a Monday-night playoff matchup). They will host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, making it the third time the two teams have clashed this season, the 50th all-time, the second in the playoffs, and the first playoff game between the two teams in the Bay Area.
Behind The Lines - Saturday Wild Card Games: Chargers at Jaguars
Max Meyer joins Katie Mox to break down the betting lines of the Saturday Wild Card matchup between the Chargers and the Jaguars.
