Red Sonja is reportedly looking to rely more on practical effect over CGI and features a crazy-sounding mix of styles for the aesthetic. The long trek through development hell is ending for Red Sonja–at least, we're pretty sure it is. The film got greenlit and is either in production or has wrapped; it's a little unclear, though we don't have a release date yet. We are starting to learn some things about the film, though, and a lot of that has come from a massive piece that The Hollywood Reporter released. In that piece, we learned that they would be changing the character's origin story and talking a little bit about the script, but we also learned some things about the behind-the-scenes process. This film doesn't have a massive budget, and because of that, the film is looking to rely a lot more on practical effects over expensive VFX or CGI whenever possible, according to production designer Chris Wallace.

19 HOURS AGO