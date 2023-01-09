Read full article on original website
Popculture
Classic Monster Movie Getting Unexpected Reboot
Composer Michael Giacchino will direct a remake of Them!, the 1954 monster movie classic, for Warner Bros. Giacchino recently showed off his skills behind the camera with Disney+'s Marvel Halloween special Werewolf at Night. He made his professional directing debut with a 2019 episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Them!...
Will ‘Avatar 2’ Hit $2 Billion? Breaking Down the Blockbuster Sequel’s Path to Box Office Glory
After just 22 days in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has raked in $1.5 billion globally, overtaking “Top Gun: Maverick” to stand as the 10th-highest grossing movie in history. It’s a remarkable achievement, especially because opening weekend returns were less stratospheric than Hollywood had anticipated. But James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel was the de facto choice at the movies over the busy holiday season, propelling the sci-fi blockbuster to juggernaut status. The film’s stellar turnout — driven by repeat customers, Imax prices and top-notch audience scores — is necessary, and not only in providing a lifeline to beleaguered theater owners....
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ is now the focus of Marvel CGI criticism and Gina Carano rants about her ‘Star Wars’ firing on social media… again
There’s no denying that the MCU is going through a bit of a rough patch with how projects in Phase 4 have turned out in terms of audience reception. But even though they’re looking toward a brighter future not dissimilar from the glory of the Infinity Saga, their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still garnering a ton of criticism when it comes to the CGI.
netflixjunkie.com
After Daemon Targaryen & Warhammer 40,000 Henry Cavill Now Becomes Omni Man Post DCEU Exit
British A-lister Henry Cavill has forever been a sought-after star among Hollywood producers owing to his perfect combination of looks, physique, and combat skills. Not to mention, the Superhero maestro is frequently the first choice of fans to inherit the seat of the James Bond franchise. Now, there is a possibility that he might also become the face of the highly acclaimed animated show Invincible.
‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success
James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
bleedingcool.com
Red Sonja Will Prioritize Practical Effects Over CGI
Red Sonja is reportedly looking to rely more on practical effect over CGI and features a crazy-sounding mix of styles for the aesthetic. The long trek through development hell is ending for Red Sonja–at least, we're pretty sure it is. The film got greenlit and is either in production or has wrapped; it's a little unclear, though we don't have a release date yet. We are starting to learn some things about the film, though, and a lot of that has come from a massive piece that The Hollywood Reporter released. In that piece, we learned that they would be changing the character's origin story and talking a little bit about the script, but we also learned some things about the behind-the-scenes process. This film doesn't have a massive budget, and because of that, the film is looking to rely a lot more on practical effects over expensive VFX or CGI whenever possible, according to production designer Chris Wallace.
ComicBook
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Reveals When New Trailer Will Be Released
DC fans may not have to wait too much longer for the trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. On Monday, director David F. Sandberg took to Twitter to share a photo from work on the trailer with the "the following preview has been approved…" screen displayed on a large screen in the editing area, complete with a "property of Warner Bros." watermark. Sandberg captioned the photo "end of this month", indicating that fans will get a trailer for the eagerly anticipated Shazam! sequel later in January.
Everything we know about Star Wars Jedi Survivor: release date, plot & more
Hit the music and start the text crawl - here's everything we know about Star Wars Jedi Survivor.
The Verge
New Avatar: The Last Airbender mobile game will let you play with avatars from across the series
The Avatar: The Last Airbender content machine is ramping up with a new mobile RPG. Ahead of the live-action movie and rumors of a new animated series, Paramount is launching Avatar Generations, a mobile RPG that will feature characters throughout the Avatar universe. Developed by Navigator Games, Avatar Generations will...
thedigitalfix.com
Michelle Yeoh’s Star Trek series “still in development” for Paramount
Michelle Yeoh is having a huge Hollywood resurgence, which was kick-started by Crazy Rich Asians in 2018. Since then, she’s starred in Last Christmas, Gunpowder Milkshake, Marvel‘s Shang-Chi, The School for Good and Evil, and she’s now in the Oscar race for Everything Everywhere All At Once. On the television side of things, she’s also starring in The Witcher: Blood Origin – we don’t know how she finds the time. But The Witcher isn’t the only TV show of Yeoh’s ‘comeback era.’ She also starred in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery, starting in 2017.
ComicBook
RRR Star Wants to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe
NTR Jr., the star of the Indian blockbuster RRR, says he is eager to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie accomplished the rare feat of breaking through to the mainstream American consciousness, in spite of having been produced for a foreign audience. RRR, directed by acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, got a theatrical run in the United States and in many other countries, making serious money just about everywhere it was released. In addition to being a monster hit in India, RRR's success around the globe helped it break several box office records and become the second-biggest Telugu-language film in worldwide box office history (behind Baahubali 2, another Rajamouli film that you can also find on Netflix).
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
