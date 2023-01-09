ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Penn State at Utah

By Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFg3y_0k8iH8KS00

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up before the game between the Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
890kdxu.com

The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Bountiful Redhawks Announce Cancer Diagnosis Of Football Player

SALT LAKE CITY – The Bountiful High School football team announced the cancer diagnosis of offensive/defensive lineman Roman Groves. The Redhawks shared the news via the team’s Twitter account on January 7. “With permission from the family, we are reaching out to our football community. One of our...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
nebo.edu

Meet our New Head Football Coach: Brian Wall

PHS is excited to announce that our new head football coach will be Brian Wall. Coach Wall is known to the Lion football family, having already served as an assistant football coach. Brian is a proud graduate of Payson High School where he played linebacker for the football team. He...
PAYSON, UT
ESPN Western Colorado

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott

Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country’s largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Introducing Ogden Beer Company at “The Campus”

OGDEN, UT—The owner operators behind Wimpy & Fritz are expanding to the beer scene. “We’re opening a brewery, the Ogden Beer Company, right next door and jumpstarting a brand new concept,” says co-owner Lane Montoya. The duo, Brian and Lane, Wimpy and Fritz respectively, have partnered...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Outdoor Retailer is officially back in Utah after a whirlwind few years of moving to and then out of Colorado. Crews are putting the finishing touches together within the Salt Palace Convention Center to prepare for the massive Outdoor Retailer Snow trade show, which is projected to bring in 10,000 to 12,000 attendees between its opening events Monday and when it wraps up on Thursday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

30 years later: The Marriott Center bomb threat

February 7, 1993. President Howard W. Hunter, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, comes to Brigham Young University to give an evening fireside. President Hunter walks to the podium in the Marriott Center. There are more than 18,000 students...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

2 candidates announce run for Ogden mayor

OGDEN, Utah — Two candidates have announced a run for Ogden’s mayor, while the city’s current leader hasn’t yet announced his plans. Monday Taylor Knuth, announced his bid to replace current Mayor Mike Caldwell, who is in his third term. Knuth said in a press release that he is a long-time resident of Ogden, moving there to attend Weber State University in 2011. More information about Knuth can be found at his candidacy website Taylorforogden.com.
OGDEN, UT
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
32K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy