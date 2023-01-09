Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
theredstonerocket.com
Get your car in top shape at newly reopened shop
The Auto Detailing Shop at Redstone Arsenal is having its Grand Reopening with special prices for new customers and a new detailer on site. “I would like to express how excited MWR is to have Mr. Reid Shito as our detailer,” Kate Kelly, manager of the shop, said. The...
WAAY-TV
High egg prices have some Huntsville shoppers looking for alternatives
Some shoppers may have sticker-shock at the cost of eggs. The once affordable and high-protein food has some shoppers turning away as prices continue to soar. Eggs at Star Super Market are anywhere from $4 to $8 per dozen. Other stores are selling a dozen of eggs for more than $10.
WAAY-TV
Drivers asked to avoid state highways 20, 67 in Decatur due to storm damage, debris
Police are asking drivers to avoid stretches of two state highways in Decatur as officers respond to multiple reports of storm debris and damage in the city. Alabama 20, from Alabama 67 to U.S. 31, and Alabama 67, from Alabama 24 to Alabama 20, should not be traveled at this time if at all possible. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
All home lots pre-sold at site of Merts Center in downtown Huntsville
Workers uncovered a big red splash of Huntsville history last week while demolishing an old school building on Randolph Street in the Twickenham Historic District. The latest memory to emerge from the rubble was a bright red gymnasium painting of the Huntsville Junior High School panther mascot. The building is...
WAAY-TV
TORNADO WARNING canceled for Limestone and Madison counties
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Tornado Warning for West central Madison County and southeastern Limestone County until 9 a.m. At 846 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tanner, or near Athens, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Reward offered for return of device found on road in Limestone County
TANNER, Ala. — A bright yellow box picked up from the road in Limestone County is a point of conversation and concern in the area. A post made on Reddit quickly gained traction as rumors floated about what was in the box marked "radioactive". According to Building & Earth...
256today.com
Huntsville Logistics Center to hold 2.2M square feet
HUNTSVILLE – A 132-acre industrial park is planned for the expanding area of western Madison County. Birmingham developer J.H. Berry & Gilbert is building the 2.2 million square-foot Huntsville Logistics Center on Old Highway 20 at Gunters Way, off County Line Road in west Madison County, the company said. The first phase of the park is expected to open late this year.
WAFF
Portion of I-565 closed due to vehicle fire, traffic diverted to County Line Rd.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of I-565 eastbound is closed due to a vehicle fire. According to the Huntsville Police Department, traffic is being diverted onto County Line Road. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WAAY-TV
Vulcan Rocket on its way to Florida
Engineers in Decatur have launched a Vulcan Rocket onto a cargo ship and down the Tennessee River. Over the next few days, it will make its way to Cape Canaveral, Florida, for what is considered to be some pretty important missions. ULA employees were seen loading the rocket on the...
WAAY-TV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Marshall County, southern Madison County and central Morgan County until 9:30 a.m. At 908 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Triana, or 7 miles south of Redstone Arsenal, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Parts of Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Until 9 am: Numerous Reports of Damage in Morgan County
The most dangerous part of the storm is just north of I-565 near Mooresville. Moving Madison and northern parts of the Huntsville Metro. We are getting numerous reports of damage in Morgan County. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. West central Madison...
WAAY-TV
Severe weather at Southard Farms in Madison, Alabama
It was part of a tornado-warned storm. Video courtesy of Southard Farms.
WAAY-TV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan County
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Morgan County until 9 a.m. At 845 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Sardis, or 10 miles southwest of Hartselle, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter...
WAAY-TV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for Jackson County
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning northeastern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama and southeastern Franklin County in Middle Tennessee until 10:15 a.m. At 941 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Skyline, or 18 miles south of Winchester, moving northeast...
WAAY-TV
TORNADO WARNING canceled for DeKalb and Jackson counties
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Tornado Warning for southeastern Jackson County and northeastern DeKalb County until 10:30 a.m. At 1000 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pisgah, or 8 miles east of Scottsboro, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado...
Alabama renters face mold issues with no solution in sight
News 19 viewers across the Tennessee Valley reached out to complain about unlivable, mold conditions in their rental home or apartment.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Storm damage, injuries reported along Highway 20 in Decatur
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports damage and injuries reported along Highway 20 in Decatur. Downed power lines and trees also reported. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Avoid the area if possible. The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency confirms damage at Kimberly Park Trailer Park off...
This Little River retreat, with lodge and three cabins, is headed to auction
Looking for your own mountain hideaway that’s maybe not so far away?. Little River Retreat, a lodge with three guest cabins situated in Fort Payne, is headed to auction Jan. 28. The auction will take place at the property, located at 1975 County Rd. International Auction of Gadsden will...
WAAY-TV
Severe wind possible with storms Thursday
Tonight will be overcast and quite warm for this time of year with overnight lows in the 50s. While the evening looks mainly dry, scattered showers should redevelop late tonight and early Thursday. A cold front will spark a line of strong storms that will race across the area Thursday...
