Huntsville, AL

theredstonerocket.com

Get your car in top shape at newly reopened shop

The Auto Detailing Shop at Redstone Arsenal is having its Grand Reopening with special prices for new customers and a new detailer on site. “I would like to express how excited MWR is to have Mr. Reid Shito as our detailer,” Kate Kelly, manager of the shop, said. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

TORNADO WARNING canceled for Limestone and Madison counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Tornado Warning for West central Madison County and southeastern Limestone County until 9 a.m. At 846 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tanner, or near Athens, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
256today.com

Huntsville Logistics Center to hold 2.2M square feet

HUNTSVILLE – A 132-acre industrial park is planned for the expanding area of western Madison County. Birmingham developer J.H. Berry & Gilbert is building the 2.2 million square-foot Huntsville Logistics Center on Old Highway 20 at Gunters Way, off County Line Road in west Madison County, the company said. The first phase of the park is expected to open late this year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Vulcan Rocket on its way to Florida

Engineers in Decatur have launched a Vulcan Rocket onto a cargo ship and down the Tennessee River. Over the next few days, it will make its way to Cape Canaveral, Florida, for what is considered to be some pretty important missions. ULA employees were seen loading the rocket on the...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WAAY-TV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Morgan County until 9 a.m. At 845 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Sardis, or 10 miles southwest of Hartselle, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for Jackson County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning northeastern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama and southeastern Franklin County in Middle Tennessee until 10:15 a.m. At 941 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Skyline, or 18 miles south of Winchester, moving northeast...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

TORNADO WARNING canceled for DeKalb and Jackson counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Tornado Warning for southeastern Jackson County and northeastern DeKalb County until 10:30 a.m. At 1000 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pisgah, or 8 miles east of Scottsboro, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Severe wind possible with storms Thursday

Tonight will be overcast and quite warm for this time of year with overnight lows in the 50s. While the evening looks mainly dry, scattered showers should redevelop late tonight and early Thursday. A cold front will spark a line of strong storms that will race across the area Thursday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

