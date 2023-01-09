ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

The 10 Best Places to Live in the South

By Adam Hardy, Samantha Sharf
Money
Money
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1hnr_0k8iDj8U00

Ad

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!

Raleigh, North Carolina, is no small town. Home to about 470,000 residents, it doesn’t register as a major U.S. city either. Still, this Southern gem spoils locals as if it were — with a booming foodie scene, an abundance of craft-breweries and top-notch arts and cultural offerings (most of which are free!), plus more than 9,000 acres of parkland.

The City of Oaks is also notably more diverse than North Carolina as a whole and celebrates this fact. The Out! Raleigh pride celebration and the African American Cultural Festival are just two examples. Both events roared back to life this past summer after having been on pause due to the pandemic.

Plenty of other events dominate the streets of downtown Raleigh, too — including Hopscotch, an annual multi-day music festival that draws the hipsters from around the East Coast. The event is a crown jewel of the area’s thriving music beat, which has produced the indie darlings Bowerbirds and Sylvan Esso (technically from neighboring Durham).

These factors are major contributors to Raleigh’s placement as the No. 4 Best Place to Live nationwide and helped it clinch the top spot on this regional list.

To determine the best places to live in the South, we focused on places with populations of at least 50,000 that were located in 16 Southern states as defined by the U.S. Census. Those states are Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

Your dream home is within reach

Take advantage of current Mortgage Rates. Get started with AmeriSave Mortgage by clicking on your state today.

Not all products are eligible. All loans are subject to credit approval. Additional terms & conditions apply.

We also limited the rankings to one place per county and two places per state. As with our core Best Places to Live ranking, we collected approximately 350 pieces of data on each Southern place and grouped that information into nine primary ranking categories such as amenities, cost of living, diversity, economic opportunity and more. (See our full Best Places methodology for more details.)

While Raleigh provides a great quality of life with tons of options for entertainment, perhaps the strongest factor of all is its economy.

Between 2016 and 2021, the city saw an 11% boom in job growth — doubling the national average — and over the next five years, Moody’s Analytics predicts additional growth of more than 10% (an especially impressive feat for an already large and diverse economy).

As a third of North Carolina’s prestigious Research Triangle, Raleigh has courted many big-name employers, including IBM, Cisco Systems and Pfizer. North Carolina State University is a major local employer, as are local branches of Duke University’s hospital system.

Plus, as the home to NC State and the HBCUs Shaw University and Saint Augustine’s University, Raleigh is also a higher-education powerhouse. Duke University and UNC- Chapel Hill are just a short distance away in Durham and Chapel Hill respectively — and are the other two points that complete the Research Triangle.

To top it all off: Raleigh’s public school system is highly regarded, with students scoring well above average in math and reading.

Of course, the South boasts plenty of amazing places to live as well. Here’s a look at some other stand-out cities.

The 10 best places to live in the South

  1. Raleigh, North Carolina
  2. Columbia, Maryland
  3. Tampa, Florida
  4. Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  5. Arlington, Virginia
  6. Rockville, Maryland
  7. Franklin, Tennessee
  8. Alexandria, Virginia
  9. Marietta, Georgia
  10. Bentonville, Arkansas

Editor’s note: We excluded Atlanta for this regional list of best places to live. Atlanta ranked No. 1 on our overall Best Places to Live list, and we dedicated an entire cover story to sing its praises. Here, we highlight other exceptional Southern cities.

Ad

Looking to become a homeowner? AmeriSave Mortgage can help!

With Mortgage Rates on the rise, the sooner you consider your next move, the better. Get started today by clicking below.

Not all products are eligible. All loans are subject to credit approval. Additional terms & conditions apply.

The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why

I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
sunny943.com

Will Someone in Fayetteville Win $1 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot?

The fifth-largest jackpot in American history is up for grabs for someone in Fayetteville Tuesday night, as the Mega Millions lottery prize is set to be over $1.1 BILLION. It’s the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. And if you weren’t in the mood to take that as a 20-year annuity, you can take the cash value of a mere $576.8 million. Not bad for a day’s work.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
alamancenews.com

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
MEBANE, NC
themesatribune.com

Opinion: NC State broadcaster faces a woke-up call

He’s spent three decades calling the play-by-play for the “Red and White,” and like the legendary Red Barber, he may wind up with a pink slip – for the sin of telling the truth. Gary Hahn, the “Voice of the Wolfpack,” has used his microphone as...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Dinosaurs return to Raleigh in January

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dinosaurs are coming back to Raleigh this month. The interactive dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest will stop at the Raleigh Convention Center Jan. 20-22, organizers announced Monday. The event features "life-like" dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, that include a fossil...
RALEIGH, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Mediterranean Deli to reopen in Elon

Mediterranean Deli plans to reopen in Elon this summer at 116 N. Williamson Ave. where Acorn Coffee Shop is currently located. Mediterranean Deli opened its former location at 202 W. Haggard Ave. in 2018 and permanently closed its doors in August 2022, leaving the Elon University community feeling disappointed. Owner...
ELON, NC
wild941.com

Florida City Named #2 In America For Black Families In 2023

A lot of families are making a big life change this year by relocating to a new city. It’s important to do a lot of research to find the perfect city for your family so they feel apart of the community and welcomed at the same time. It’s common for Black families to look for neighborhoods that also have Black children for their kids to play that also offer more diverse schools. Coming in at #2 Orlando, Florida was picked as one of the best cities in America for Black families in 2023. Keep reading to see all the cities listed!
ORLANDO, FL
Chronicle

Durham moves into ‘high risk’ COVID-19 classification, Duke classroom mask mandate to return if level remains high

Durham is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and has been moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification. If Durham remains high risk for two consecutive weeks, Duke will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the risk level drops, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from Duke administrators on Monday afternoon.
DURHAM, NC
James Tuliano

Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent Scammers

Residents of Cary are being warned to be on the lookout for a potential scam involving someone approaching them in a parking lot and offering to fix a dent in their car. According to a report on the Nextdoor app by Richard P., he was recently approached by a man driving a black SUV at the Harris Teeter parking lot off of High House Rd. The man, who identified himself as "Paul," offered to fix a dent in Richard's car for a fair price. After the transaction was over, Richard realized that he had been scammed.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Johnston County leaders give aviation industry update

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County leaders gave their “State of Aviation” address and showed how the aviation industry is helping the county bounce back from the pandemic. In Monday’s “State of Aviation” address, airport leaders discussed how air traffic at the Johnston Regional Airport dropped off...
SMITHFIELD, NC
Money

Money

22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy