Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lamar Jackson gets concerning news vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens have been without quarterback Lamar Jackson since Dec. 4th, when he suffered a knee injury. The Ravens, however, are hoping to get Jackson back into the fold before playing their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, in the NFL Playoff Wild Card Round on Sunday. Jackson, for...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Lamar Jackson Contract: The QB has 250 Million Reasons Not to Play in the Ravens Playoff Game
Lamar Jackson Contract: The QB has 250 Million Reasons Not to Play in the Ravens Playoff Game Both the Baltimore Ravens organization and its superstar quarterback vowed before the season not to let the Lamar Jackson contract situation become a distraction this year. And, for the most part, it hasn't until recently. On the eve of the Ravens' playoff game against its AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals, it looks like the team's leader and best player will sit the game out in favor of backup Tyler Huntley. And, frankly, Jackson should sit out as $250 million or more hangs in the...
Kevin Warren's short-term stint in the Big Ten will have long-term implications
On June 4, 2019 — just 3½ years ago — Kevin Warren arrived in college athletics, leaving a job as Chief Operating Officer of the Minnesota Vikings to become the commissioner of the Big Ten. In 2020, he led a disastrous and short-lived cancellation of the Big...
Baltimore Ravens' 2023 matchups finalized
The Baltimore Ravens will now know who they'll be playing next season, they're just waiting on the dates. Which matchup are you most excited for?
Vince Wilfork blasts Patriots players for being 'entitled' and disrespectful
New England Patriots legend Vince Wilfork recently ripped into players on his former team, calling them entitled and disrespectful for their play and behavior this season.
Ravens sign LB Roquan Smith to 5-year contract extension
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension, agreeing to a five-year deal with the star linebacker who arrived in a midseason trade from Chicago and helped his new team secure a playoff spot with a stout defensive effort down the stretch.
Gus Edwards (concussion protocol) sidelined at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday during the portion open to the media. Edwards remains in the concussion protocol after making an early exit from the Ravens' regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. He will need to clear the NFL's five-step protocol to be cleared for Sunday night's wild-card game against the Bengals. If Edwards is unavailable, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will have more carries available behind lead back J.K. Dobbins.
