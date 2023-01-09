ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast

By Adam Hardy, Samantha Sharf
Money
Money
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJAyJ_0k8iAmbc00

Ad

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!

In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?

As in Marshmallow Fluff.

If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as Boston.com points out, the truth behind the oft-cited tidbit isn’t so simple (similar marshmallow creams predate Fluff by decades). Still, that doesn’t stop the bustling Boston suburb from throwing an entire festival dedicated to Fluff each year. The latest fest, which happened in September, featured Fluff-themed musical chairs, limbo, jousting and parkour.

Beyond Fluff, Somerville has a lot going for it. While the city is home to about 80,000 residents, don’t let its headcount and penchant for corny festivals fool you. Somerville, which is located just northwest of Boston and bordering Cambridge, has a big city vibe. In fact, at about four square miles, Somerville is the most densely populated city in New England.

Your dream home is within reach

Take advantage of current Mortgage Rates. Get started with AmeriSave Mortgage by clicking on your state today.

Not all products are eligible. All loans are subject to credit approval. Additional terms & conditions apply.

Even referring to Somerville as merely a Boston suburb partially blunts what makes it Money’s pick for the best place to live in the Northeast (and No. 7 on our overall Best Places to Live list) — though its integration with one of the nation’s most historic cities certainly doesn’t hurt.

For this regional list, we focused on places with populations of at least 50,000 that were located in the nine Northeastern states as defined by the U.S. Census. Those states are Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

We also limited the ranking to one place per county and two places per state.

As with our core Best Places to Live ranking, we collected approximately 350 pieces of data on each Northeastern place and grouped that information into nine primary ranking categories including cost of living, diversity, economic opportunity and more. (See our full Best Places methodology for more details.)

Middlesex, the county where Somerville is located, dominated the Northeastern contenders. In particular, Somerville stands out from the area for its quality of life, amenities, diversity and relative affordability.

That wasn’t always the case. In decades past, locals referred to Somerville as Slummerville.

After careful planning from the local government and Harvard Kennedy School, the city now boasts thriving arts, food and brewery scenes and has taken on ambitious projects to expand its public transit system as well as its walkable and bikeable trails.

Ad

New home, new possibilities

With today’s Mortgage Rates, you can get started on buying your new home today — AmeriSave Mortgage can help. Just click below!

Not all products are eligible. All loans are subject to credit approval. Additional terms & conditions apply.

Local officials have implemented these changes with a focus on equity and inclusion. For example, the city recently created a Department of Racial and Social Justice — a branch of the mayor’s office — to eliminate inequities in the community through local policing, public safety and other initiatives.

The tacky nickname thankfully fell off, too.

In addition to all the bragging rights above, Somerville is now one of the safest areas in the country, provides a well-rated school system and continues to attract top-tier college students from all over the globe due to its closeness to Tufts, Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

While the Boston area isn’t exactly known for its affordability, Somerville is notably less expensive and provides great value for the perks it offers.

According to Realtor.com, the median home price in Somerville is now $705,000 compared to Boston’s $740,000. Data from Rent.com shows that Somerville renters are paying an average of $2,225 for a one-bedroom apartment, while a comparable place in Boston runs $3,734 on average.

The 10 best places to live in the Northeast

  1. Somerville, Massachusetts
  2. Jersey City, New Jersey
  3. Abington, Pennsylvania
  4. Nashua, New Hampshire
  5. Brookline, Massachusetts
  6. North Hampstead, New York
  7. Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey
  8. Greenburgh, New York
  9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  10. Portland, Maine

Ad

Becoming a homeowner is a milestone like no other

With competitive Mortgage Rates available to you, owning your own home is an exciting possibility. Click below and take the first step now with AmeriSave Mortgage.

Not all products are eligible. All loans are subject to credit approval. Additional terms & conditions apply.

The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hot969boston.com

We Knew Boston Traffic Was Bad, But Not THIS Bad!

We knew Boston traffic was bad, but not THIS bad! Anyone who’s ever driven in Boston has had to endure what seems like some of the worst traffic in the world. Now, we know that feeling is real. According to some new analysis from Inrix.com, Boston traffic is not only the second worst in the country, but it’s the FOURTH worst in the ENTIRE WORLD! “Only drivers in London (156 hours), Chicago (155) and Paris (138) lost more hours in traffic in 2022” according to this study. That’s not all. There are several other areas where Boston traffic faired horribly. Let’s take a look at a few areas where Boston traffic fares the worst in the world.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Massachusetts’ Most Bizarre Town Names

People like to goof on the Boston/Massachusetts accent. People love to talk about how our town names are unpronounceable to outsiders. Forget about the accent and pronunciations – we have some downright weird town names in Massachusetts!. Some of them have just become normal to us (hi Braintree!) and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
austinnews.net

Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location

Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
STONEHAM, MA
hotelnewsresource.com

Courtyard Boston South Boston in Boston, Massachusetts Sold

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Courtyard Boston South Boston, a 164-key select-service hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. JLL represented the seller, Hersha Hospitality Trust. Courtyard Boston South Boston opened in 2005 under the Courtyard by Marriott brand, one of the most prominent select-service brands...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

What happens when you lose your home at 72?

As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CBS Boston

'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Massachusetts this year

STURBRIDGE - Get those collectibles out of the attic- "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.The popular PBS series just announced its tour dates for 2023, and a stop in Sturbridge is scheduled for June 13. "I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can't wait to see what local treasures await!" executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.PBS said the "historic venues" hosting the show at each stop will be announced closer to the event. But most of the appraisals and filming will be done outdoors due to the program's COVID policy.Those hoping to attend can click here to enter to win two tickets to the event before March 13. Admission is free but advanced tickets are required. Every attendee can bring two items for appraisal. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska are the other stops on the Season 28 tour. Three episodes from each location will air on PBS in 2024. 
STURBRIDGE, MA
high-profile.com

Isaac Blair Responds to Emergency in Roslindale

Boston – The Marr Companies announced that Isaac Blair provided emergency shoring to prevent the total collapse of a 2-story building in Roslindale Square following a car crash that compromised the structural integrity of the building. Early on Dec. 18, 2022, a car traveling at a reported 70 mph...
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

8 Great Boston Restaurants That Closed In 2022

Before we head full-on into dining in 2023, let’s look back at a handful of beloved Boston restaurants that closed in 2022. A few weeks ago, Boston.com shared this list of restaurants we lost last year. For whatever reason, the list broke my heart a little more than I was expecting it to. I supposed it’s because so many of these restaurants were survivors. Actually, they were all survivors. Every one of them made it through the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, only to have 2022 become the year that they would close their doors for good.
BOSTON, MA
Money

Money

22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy