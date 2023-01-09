NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Penn State at Utah

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Marissa Gingrich becomes all-time leading scorer in Mifflin County’s 77-26 win over Hershey
In Mid-Penn Keystone action, Mifflin County (6-4) earned a convincing 77-26 victory against Hershey (0-11) Tuesday. The Huskies led 46-13 by the intermission. Marissa Gingrich led all players with 30 points and became Mifflin County’s all-time leading scorer in the process. Gingrich knocked down 15 points from beyond the arc. Amelia Leister chipped in 16 points and Jalee Bodtorf netted 11 points in the blowout.
What happened to the arrest, use of force data Penn State police promised to release?
University police responded to 2020 protests for greater racial justice by pledging to be more transparent with arrest and use of force data. But where is it?
abc23.com
More State College Casino Problems
New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
webbweekly.com
Stephen D. Moore, III, 33
Stephen D. Moore, III, 33, of Williamsport, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at his home. He was born in Williamsport on April 19, 1989 to the late Stephen D. Moore, Jr. and Sheila (Henry) Brown of Williamsport. Stephen was Christian by faith. He...
Altoona Bed Bath & Beyond, other PA locations set to close
These closures come just months after the company announced plans to close 56 others in September.
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
4 State College police officers, longtime fire director honored for service
“You don’t really think about it a whole lot as far as, ‘I just saved somebody’s life. Maybe I’ll get recognized for this,’ “ one officer said. “It’s just kind of the nature of the job.”
Win4Bellefonte announces candidates for 2023 school board elections
Five seats are up for election this year, over half the board.
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
wtaj.com
Patton woman wins blue ribbon for chocolate cake at PA Farm Show
PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the small town of Patton Pennsylvania, one of their very own residents has just taken home a pretty sweet honor. Sharon Karlheim just took home another blue ribbon and the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg for her chocolate cake. But Sharon’s cake isn’t just any chocolate cake, it’s a chocolate marshmallow peanut butter cake. In this case Sharon has six layers of cake and five layers of filling. The cake is adorned in frosting, and chocolate and peanut butter ganache. Marshmallow flowers crown the top of the cake along with peanut butter cup pieces. Sharon also took home second place this year in the apple pie category. Sharon won the blue ribbon for her apple pie recipe at the PA state farm show in 2022. And while it certainly looks, and tastes like a prize winner, it has taken Sharon years to perfect.
wtaj.com
Altoona woman captures beautiful and quirky pet portraits
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dog culture is an extremely popular thing in today’s time, and one Altoona native has found a way to capture the essence of personalities of dogs, kids, families — you name it. Meet Ashley Summerville, the creator, owner, and photographer of Paws for...
State College
An Open Letter to the State College Area School District Board of Directors on Appointing a New Member
You’ll soon be selecting and appointing a new board member to fill a vacancy. The person you choose will sit with you on the board for a little less than a year, before a duly-elected member takes over the seat. Because this temporary board member will be appointed by you rather than elected at-large by the voters in the district, it gives you an interesting opportunity to show how committed you are to the “School Climate/Inclusive Excellence Policy” you adopted in January 2017.
Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
wvia.org
New Central PA highway halfway complete
A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
