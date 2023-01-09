NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Penn State at Utah

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up before the game between the Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

PennLive.com

Marissa Gingrich becomes all-time leading scorer in Mifflin County’s 77-26 win over Hershey

In Mid-Penn Keystone action, Mifflin County (6-4) earned a convincing 77-26 victory against Hershey (0-11) Tuesday. The Huskies led 46-13 by the intermission. Marissa Gingrich led all players with 30 points and became Mifflin County’s all-time leading scorer in the process. Gingrich knocked down 15 points from beyond the arc. Amelia Leister chipped in 16 points and Jalee Bodtorf netted 11 points in the blowout.
HERSHEY, PA
abc23.com

More State College Casino Problems

New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
webbweekly.com

Stephen D. Moore, III, 33

Stephen D. Moore, III, 33, of Williamsport, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at his home. He was born in Williamsport on April 19, 1989 to the late Stephen D. Moore, Jr. and Sheila (Henry) Brown of Williamsport. Stephen was Christian by faith. He...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
ALTOONA, PA
wtaj.com

Patton woman wins blue ribbon for chocolate cake at PA Farm Show

PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the small town of Patton Pennsylvania, one of their very own residents has just taken home a pretty sweet honor. Sharon Karlheim just took home another blue ribbon and the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg for her chocolate cake. But Sharon’s cake isn’t just any chocolate cake, it’s a chocolate marshmallow peanut butter cake. In this case Sharon has six layers of cake and five layers of filling. The cake is adorned in frosting, and chocolate and peanut butter ganache. Marshmallow flowers crown the top of the cake along with peanut butter cup pieces. Sharon also took home second place this year in the apple pie category. Sharon won the blue ribbon for her apple pie recipe at the PA state farm show in 2022. And while it certainly looks, and tastes like a prize winner, it has taken Sharon years to perfect.
PATTON, PA
wtaj.com

Altoona woman captures beautiful and quirky pet portraits

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dog culture is an extremely popular thing in today’s time, and one Altoona native has found a way to capture the essence of personalities of dogs, kids, families — you name it. Meet Ashley Summerville, the creator, owner, and photographer of Paws for...
ALTOONA, PA
State College

An Open Letter to the State College Area School District Board of Directors on Appointing a New Member

You’ll soon be selecting and appointing a new board member to fill a vacancy. The person you choose will sit with you on the board for a little less than a year, before a duly-elected member takes over the seat. Because this temporary board member will be appointed by you rather than elected at-large by the voters in the district, it gives you an interesting opportunity to show how committed you are to the “School Climate/Inclusive Excellence Policy” you adopted in January 2017.
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wvia.org

New Central PA highway halfway complete

A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
