Thousands of “Roscas de Reyes” sold at Santa Maria bakery
January 6 marks Día de Reyes, translated as Three Kings Day. It’s a Catholic Mexican tradition that involves slicing a bread called Rosca de Reyes, which is only made once a year.
Woman horrified to find 3 bushels of parsley on her steps: 'If I had wanted to harvest all that parsley, I would have'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are some people in this world who seem to get involved in everybody's business but their own. My paternal grandparents were like that.
5 basic Christmas cactus mistakes you can fix right now
Avoid these basic Christmas cactus care mistakes and you might have a better looking plant next year
a-z-animals.com
How to Grow Mushrooms at Home
Interested in growing delicious edible mushrooms at home? Well, the great news is that you can, and there are various methods!. This guide will explore indoor and outdoor methods of growing mushrooms and explain the processes in depth. We’ll only discuss growing saprobic mushrooms, as successfully cultivating mycorrhizal mushrooms can be a much more complicated process.
BHG
This Colorful Border Garden Plan Has Something Blooming for Three Seasons
Planted along pathways, lawn edges, and other high traffic areas, border gardens should be colorful and eye-catching, yet manageable and unobtrusive. In this design by Nick Cutsumpas, aka the "plantfluencer" known as Farmer Nick, a mix of cold-hardy and warm-season perennials creates a long-lasting display of color from spring to fall. This design also features a range of leaf shapes, sizes, colors, and textures with exotic caladiums, fuzzy lamb's ears, and rugged coneflowers, ensuring plenty of visual appeal throughout the growing season.
‘It’s been invisible’: Spanish artist brings embroidery to the streets
Whether it’s a clutch of yellow flowers wrapped around a window in Spain or dozens of pink roses cascading down a house in Switzerland, there’s a note of familiarity that threads through Raquel Rodrigo’s street art. For much of the past decade, the Spanish artist has been...
intheknow.com
This DIY dreidel ring is perfect for the classic Hanukkah game
You can get everything you need to make this DIY dreidel ring at the dollar store. The TikTok account @hanukkahkits shared a quick tutorial on how to create a custom dreidel ring. This simple project is perfect for kids and parents to make together. All you need is a dollar-store shadow frame and some homemade Hanukkah art.
a-z-animals.com
Succulent Arrangements: Get Inspired!
When you’re looking for a way to bring the outside in, succulent arrangements are the perfect way to do it. Succulents are a unique kind of plant that can be arranged in various ways and look beautiful in any setting. Succulents have been around for thousands of years, but...
Good News Network
Alpacas and Llamas in Cornwall Enjoy Festive Feast of Christmas Trees After Unique Recycling Appeal by Owner
After our own Christmas dinners had long been finished, some British llamas and alpacas finally got to enjoy their own festive feast after their farm received a glut of donated Christmas trees. Mary Harvey, who runs CHAT (Chy Lowen Alpacas Tregaswith) in Cornwall, revealed the camelids ‘love’ to munch on...
birdsandblooms.com
American Crow: Everything You Should Know
It’s pretty much impossible to miss an American crow (Corvus brachyrhynchos). These large, completely black birds in the corvid family tend to travel in flocks ranging from a handful of birds into the hundreds of thousands. Crows can measure up to 20 inches from their large, thick beak to their tail, and they can weigh as much as 20 ounces.
