In addition to another powerful band of wind and rain that swept through the area around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Piedmonters were treated to a small hail storm plus thunder and lightning around noon that same day. One lightning strike from a passing storm cell split a towering sequoia redwood next to Crocker Park nearly in half. The city’s public works and fire crews were on site shortly after the strike to assess the damage. (Thanks to Cindy Lee Gong for sharing the photo above and of Public Works below.)

1 DAY AGO