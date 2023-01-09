ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Ring Brings Back a Video Doorbell Fit For Apartments and Renters

By Jacob Krol
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJCoT_0k8i8F8M00

Ring's latest doorbell is a reissue with a simple, quick installation.

Ring makes a lot of video doorbells, and we really do mean a lot. Prior to 2023 it was seven, and the line now extends to eight. Starting at $64.99 with the Video Doorbell Wired and stretching to $349.99 with the Video Doorbell Elite .

What’s the eighth? Well, Ring is bringing back the Peephole Cam --a video doorbell designed for renters or apartments. And the only model that doesn’t get installed next to the door, this one replaces the commonly found peephole in the door.

It’s back at a cheaper price point of $129.99 , which is a big chunk off the original $199.99 price point. So let’s unpack Ring’s Peephole Cam and what you need to know.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Everything you Need to Know About the Peephole Cam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ah17U_0k8i8F8M00

Amazon

So granted, this isn’t the best named video doorbell on the market, but it does serve a purpose and makes use of a feature your door already has. As the name suggests, the Ring Peephole Cam replaces the traditional peephole found in your front door.

It’s meant for those who live in apartments or renters, as you don’t need to mount something to the side of the door. This doorbell gets installed much easier and doesn’t markup the surroundings. The Peephole Cam works with standard size peepholes ranging from ½-inches to 9/16-inches.

This doorbell lives in the same ecosystem as all of Ring’s products. The Peephole Cam features a lens front and center that provides a 1080pHD view. In lower-lighting conditions, night vision will kick in so you can still make out who is at your door. The view from this lens is tall and wide at 155-degrees horizontally and 90-degrees vertically.

Through the Ring app--available for Android or iOS--you can customize the experience, in terms of the area of view for motion detection and even the chime the plays. The Peephole Cam features microphones and a speaker to enable two-way communication. This also lets you hear who is at your door, along with seeing what is there.

You can also connect Ring with Alexa to view the feeds from an Echo Show or with Fire TV to get a notification on the TV when someone is at your door.

While you can click the ringer on this doorbell, the Peephole Cam features “Knock Detection.” Meaning that it uses onboard sensors to detect a knock on the door, it’s pretty neat.

The Peephole Cam connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and is powered by Ring’s removable--and rechargeable--battery pack.

If you have another Ring product, there is a good chance this is the same battery pack as well. Like any other Ring Doorbell you can pair this with a Protect Plan to get cloud storage for up to 180-days and rich notifications.

Wondering why Ring brought back this specific model? Well, the Amazon ( AMZN ) - Get Free Report -owned brand says that's been a request from customers since it was discontinued. It was an option that didn't require a typical mounted install.

The Peephole Cam is available on Amazon right now for $129.99 with free, fast Prime shipping.

Two New Colors for the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JB7EZ_0k8i8F8M00

Amazon

Additionally, Ring’s rolled out two new colors for the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro . This outdoor security camera features 3D motion detection and Ring’s proprietary “Bird’s Eye View” functionality. In addition to motion alerts, this will also map out the route someone took in the field of view.

The Floodlight Cam Wired Pro’s new shades are Dark Bronze and Graphite . Both of which cost $269.99, a $20 increase over the standard black or white shades.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Scary Mommy

A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online

Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Distractify

A Walmart Customer Couldn't Get Her Way, so She Called a Cashier a "Fat B"

There is a special place in Hades for folks who are irrationally rude to waitstaff, customer service people, and cashiers. These jobs are generally thankless and fairly hard on one's bodies and/or minds. The last thing anyone needs is to be yelled at by a customer, especially when said customer is trying to pull a fast one. They're in the wrong but the essential worker is getting the heat.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
155K+
Followers
91K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy