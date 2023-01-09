Ring Brings Back a Video Doorbell Fit For Apartments and Renters

Ring's latest doorbell is a reissue with a simple, quick installation.

Ring makes a lot of video doorbells, and we really do mean a lot. Prior to 2023 it was seven, and the line now extends to eight. Starting at $64.99 with the Video Doorbell Wired and stretching to $349.99 with the Video Doorbell Elite .

What’s the eighth? Well, Ring is bringing back the Peephole Cam --a video doorbell designed for renters or apartments. And the only model that doesn’t get installed next to the door, this one replaces the commonly found peephole in the door.

It’s back at a cheaper price point of $129.99 , which is a big chunk off the original $199.99 price point. So let’s unpack Ring’s Peephole Cam and what you need to know.

Everything you Need to Know About the Peephole Cam

So granted, this isn’t the best named video doorbell on the market, but it does serve a purpose and makes use of a feature your door already has. As the name suggests, the Ring Peephole Cam replaces the traditional peephole found in your front door.

It’s meant for those who live in apartments or renters, as you don’t need to mount something to the side of the door. This doorbell gets installed much easier and doesn’t markup the surroundings. The Peephole Cam works with standard size peepholes ranging from ½-inches to 9/16-inches.

This doorbell lives in the same ecosystem as all of Ring’s products. The Peephole Cam features a lens front and center that provides a 1080pHD view. In lower-lighting conditions, night vision will kick in so you can still make out who is at your door. The view from this lens is tall and wide at 155-degrees horizontally and 90-degrees vertically.

Through the Ring app--available for Android or iOS--you can customize the experience, in terms of the area of view for motion detection and even the chime the plays. The Peephole Cam features microphones and a speaker to enable two-way communication. This also lets you hear who is at your door, along with seeing what is there.

You can also connect Ring with Alexa to view the feeds from an Echo Show or with Fire TV to get a notification on the TV when someone is at your door.

While you can click the ringer on this doorbell, the Peephole Cam features “Knock Detection.” Meaning that it uses onboard sensors to detect a knock on the door, it’s pretty neat.

The Peephole Cam connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and is powered by Ring’s removable--and rechargeable--battery pack.

If you have another Ring product, there is a good chance this is the same battery pack as well. Like any other Ring Doorbell you can pair this with a Protect Plan to get cloud storage for up to 180-days and rich notifications.

Wondering why Ring brought back this specific model? Well, the Amazon ( AMZN ) - Get Free Report -owned brand says that's been a request from customers since it was discontinued. It was an option that didn't require a typical mounted install.

The Peephole Cam is available on Amazon right now for $129.99 with free, fast Prime shipping.

Two New Colors for the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Additionally, Ring’s rolled out two new colors for the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro . This outdoor security camera features 3D motion detection and Ring’s proprietary “Bird’s Eye View” functionality. In addition to motion alerts, this will also map out the route someone took in the field of view.

The Floodlight Cam Wired Pro’s new shades are Dark Bronze and Graphite . Both of which cost $269.99, a $20 increase over the standard black or white shades.

