NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Penn State at Utah

Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Reviewing where Penn State football stands after the 2022 season
Penn State ended its season on a high note. What’s next?
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Target Visits Penn State
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Onward State
James Franklin Enters Rarified Head Coaching Company With Rose Bowl Victory
Heading into Penn State football head coach James Franklin’s third season in Happy Valley, the Pennsylvania native boasted a moderate 14-12 record at the helm, highlighted by a first-year Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College for the program’s first bowl triumph since the 2009 campaign. While Franklin’s first...
saturdaytradition.com
NC State WR transfer flips commitment away from Penn State to Big 12 school
Penn State received some bad news about one of their transfer commits on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions had a WR transfer commit decide to change his commitment to a Big 12 program. Devin Carter originally committed to Penn State after transferring from the Wolf Pack shortly after the Rose Bowl....
Here’s where Penn State wrestling ranks in NWCA poll after a victory over Wisconsin
Penn State continues to hold steady.
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss at Penn State
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media via Zoom on Wednesday night after the Hoosiers lost 85-66 to Penn State, dropping to 1-4 in the Big Ten and 10-6 overall.Here is the full transcript of his postgame press conference.
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: PSU Men’s Basketball not Getting to NCAA Tournament With Jalen Pickett Would be Hard to Swallow
PSU men’s basketball has 15 regular-season games left with Jalen Pickett in the fold. The 6-foot-4, 209 pound guard is out of eligibility after this season. Following the regular season, Penn State will play at least one more game in the Big Ten Tournament. How far Penn State gets...
Could concerns from neighbors, police put stop to new downtown State College sports bar?
Brothers Bar & Grill is already in towns like Bloomington and Columbus ... but it’ll need its liquor license transfer to go smoothly before it opens in Happy Valley.
Marissa Gingrich becomes all-time leading scorer in Mifflin County’s 77-26 win over Hershey
In Mid-Penn Keystone action, Mifflin County (6-4) earned a convincing 77-26 victory against Hershey (0-11) Tuesday. The Huskies led 46-13 by the intermission. Marissa Gingrich led all players with 30 points and became Mifflin County’s all-time leading scorer in the process. Gingrich knocked down 15 points from beyond the arc. Amelia Leister chipped in 16 points and Jalee Bodtorf netted 11 points in the blowout.
abc23.com
More State College Casino Problems
New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
wpsu.org
What happened to the arrest, use of force data Penn State police promised to release?
The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Altoona Bed Bath & Beyond, other PA locations set to close
These closures come just months after the company announced plans to close 56 others in September.
4 State College police officers, longtime fire director honored for service
“You don’t really think about it a whole lot as far as, ‘I just saved somebody’s life. Maybe I’ll get recognized for this,’ “ one officer said. “It’s just kind of the nature of the job.”
Win4Bellefonte announces candidates for 2023 school board elections
Five seats are up for election this year, over half the board.
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
wtaj.com
Patton woman wins blue ribbon for chocolate cake at PA Farm Show
PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the small town of Patton Pennsylvania, one of their very own residents has just taken home a pretty sweet honor. Sharon Karlheim just took home another blue ribbon and the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg for her chocolate cake. But Sharon’s cake isn’t just any chocolate cake, it’s a chocolate marshmallow peanut butter cake. In this case Sharon has six layers of cake and five layers of filling. The cake is adorned in frosting, and chocolate and peanut butter ganache. Marshmallow flowers crown the top of the cake along with peanut butter cup pieces. Sharon also took home second place this year in the apple pie category. Sharon won the blue ribbon for her apple pie recipe at the PA state farm show in 2022. And while it certainly looks, and tastes like a prize winner, it has taken Sharon years to perfect.
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pennsylvania man is dead after a crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Altoona resident James Lego, 46, was driving his Ford Mustang west on Interstate 70 at around 7:30 a.m. near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township. Highway Patrol said in […]
Central Pa.’s newest casino sets opening date
The opening of the first-ever casino in Cumberland County is just two-and-a-half weeks away. Parx Casino Shippensburg will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, pending regulatory approvals, according to the casino’s general manager, Kevin Brady.
State College
An Open Letter to the State College Area School District Board of Directors on Appointing a New Member
You’ll soon be selecting and appointing a new board member to fill a vacancy. The person you choose will sit with you on the board for a little less than a year, before a duly-elected member takes over the seat. Because this temporary board member will be appointed by you rather than elected at-large by the voters in the district, it gives you an interesting opportunity to show how committed you are to the “School Climate/Inclusive Excellence Policy” you adopted in January 2017.
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
