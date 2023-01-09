Read full article on original website
CT officials investigating police shooting of man who stole Bristol police cruiser
Connecticut’s office of the inspector general is investigating the police shooting of a man who authorities say stole a Bristol police cruiser. Officials say Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez stole and crashed the vehicle on Thursday. The inspector general's office released body cam footage that shows a man jumping into the cruiser and driving off while an officer shot at the vehicle.
Sema4 settles up with CT after relocating labs out of the state
The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development has renegotiated the terms of a $15.5 million incentive deal with biotechnology startup Sema4 after the company shuttered its laboratory operations in the state. Sema4, now known by the name of the Maryland-based genomic testing company it acquired last year, GeneDx, has...
At CT Capitol, family, lawmakers pause to remember state Rep. Quentin Williams
Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democratic state representative from Middletown who was killed by a wrong-way driver, was remembered at the state Capitol Wednesday. Williams’ family members honored the lawmaker with a special procession from his home in Middletown to the state Capitol. A hearse carrying Williams paused at the Capitol complex for three minutes, in honor of the three terms Williams was elected to serve.
A Connecticut family discovers a large black bear is living under their deck
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A family in Plainville, Conn., got a big surprise when they took a peek under their deck. A large black bear was living there. And apparently, he's planning on sticking around for a long winter's nap. Marty the bear became a viral sensation after the homeowners posted a video of him on TikTok. They say living with their sleepy housemate is bearable. And they'll just let Marty hibernate peacefully until spring.
'Beyond Vietnam': New Haven group holds public reading of landmark Martin Luther King Jr. speech
Martin Luther King Jr. is universally remembered as standing up for peaceful methods of protest to bring about societal change. As the world takes the third Monday in January to remember the renowned civil rights leader, the Greater New Haven Peace Council is set to celebrate his memory and read aloud King’s famous “Beyond Vietnam” speech.
Hartford’s Real Art Ways uses film and discussion to draw lessons in celebration of MLK Day
Real Art Ways in Hartford is commemorating the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy Monday with a series of film screenings and discussions about the civil rights movement. The daylong event will feature three documentary films. “Mighty Times: The Children’s March” tells the story of the young people...
