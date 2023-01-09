ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says

More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
Parade

CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children

Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning. Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections....
caandesign.com

Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?

If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
ahchealthenews.com

Should you sleep on your back, stomach or side?

We’ve all been there – you wake up with a pounding headache and throbbing back and you feel as though your only hope of putting some pep in your step is via a caffeine drip. It could be that the way you’re sleeping is to blame. “Patients...
SELF

The Earliest Flu Symptoms Can Be Some of the Easiest to Miss

Think back to the last time you had the flu, or just generally felt really unwell. You probably remember hunkering down in bed for a few days while you fought off a fever. But do you remember the symptoms that appeared right before you got blatantly sick?. If you’re like...
The List

Symptoms To Look For If Your Dog Has Allergies

Seeing your pet suffering can feel very frustrating. Dogs, unlike humans, can't verbally express what's causing their discomfort, which makes the entire process of figuring out the reasons for their distress all the more challenging. When it comes to allergies in dogs, there's an additional layer of confusion because of...
pethelpful.com

Why Is My Cat Drinking So Much Water and Throwing Up?

Why Is My Cat Vomiting Every Day and Drinking So Much Water?. "My male 2-year-old cat constantly throws up wet food and sometimes his dry. I've tried meds, and he's almost skin and bones now. He also drinks rainwater like he can't get enough." —Dawn. Causes of Chronic Vomiting...
Healthline

Which Antihistamine Does Not Cause Dry Eye?

Medications used to treat allergy symptoms can lead to dry eye. However, an eye drop form of antihistamine may be the best option to avoid this side effect if you’re concerned about dry eyes. Many people will take an oral antihistamine medication to help relieve allergy symptoms, which might...
Prevention

Study: Long COVID Usually Gets Better in a Year for People With Mild COVID-19

A large-scale study found that many symptoms of long COVID typically improve within a year. People who recovered within a year were more likely to have had a mild course of COVID-19 Doctors say this gives hope to patients. Long COVID is a condition that has largely baffled doctors and...
akc.org

Can Dogs Get Strep Throat?

If you’re feeling ill, there’s nothing better than cuddling with your dog to improve your spirits. But what if your symptoms include a sore throat, and you’re diagnosed with strep? Can dogs get strep throat? If so, is strep throat in dogs contagious to people?. Strep throat,...
ahchealthenews.com

Sesame is now listed as a major food allergen

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is making it easier for people with sesame allergies to safely consume packaged food in the United States without fear of going into anaphylaxis. Beginning in 2023, all food manufacturers must clearly list sesame as an ingredient on product labels. The requirement was signed...
