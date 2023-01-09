Read full article on original website
Fame came early for Reggaeton star Nicky Jam, and he admits he wasn't ready for it
NICKY JAM: (Singing in Spanish). BROWN: Fame came early for Nicky Jam, and he admits he wasn't actually ready for it. So he took a step back from music - that is, until recently. NPR's Enrique Rivera reports. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YO NO SOY TU MARIDO") NICKY JAM: Yo, yo....
Acclaimed guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78
Guitarist Jeff Beck has died. According to a release from his family, the 78-year-old musician died suddenly yesterday after contracting bacterial meningitis. Beck was part of the so-called British Invasion of the 1960s and was widely respected well into his 70s. NPR's Felix Contreras has this report. FELIX CONTRERAS, BYLINE:...
Joni Mitchell wins Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from Library of Congress
Joni Mitchell is this year's winner of the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from the Library of Congress. Since the lifetime achievement award was established in 2007, it has gone exclusively to A-list celebrities such as Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie. Mitchell is the third woman...
The joy and journey of learning to roller skate as an adult
Here at NPR, we are leaning into the joy where we can with a series called I'm Really Into. Well, today, Invisibilia co-host Kia Miakka Natisse brings us her story of picking up a new hobby during the pandemic - roller skating. KIA MIAKKA NATISSE, BYLINE: I started skating with...
Middle age 'is a force you cannot fight,' warns 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' author
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, the author and showrunner of Fleishman Is in Trouble, was around 40 when she noticed that many of her friends were getting divorced and downloading dating apps. Though married, Brodesser-Akner was fascinated by the dating revolution that seemed to have happened in the years since she'd been single.
