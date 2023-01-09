ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Acclaimed guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

Guitarist Jeff Beck has died. According to a release from his family, the 78-year-old musician died suddenly yesterday after contracting bacterial meningitis. Beck was part of the so-called British Invasion of the 1960s and was widely respected well into his 70s. NPR's Felix Contreras has this report. FELIX CONTRERAS, BYLINE:...
Connecticut Public

The joy and journey of learning to roller skate as an adult

Here at NPR, we are leaning into the joy where we can with a series called I'm Really Into. Well, today, Invisibilia co-host Kia Miakka Natisse brings us her story of picking up a new hobby during the pandemic - roller skating. KIA MIAKKA NATISSE, BYLINE: I started skating with...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy