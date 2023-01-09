ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuddy Duddy
3d ago

The Demmies in the court system keep dragging it out…hoping he’ll die before trial. Anything to keep their dirty laundry from sight. Three years to bring a case to trial. The public also are guaranteed the right to a speedy trial, and not just the defendant. Justice delayed is Justice denied.

zeroed-in
2d ago

Democrat judges, Democrat lawyers, political contacts throughout the Democratic machine and hand picked jurors. Oh yeah, nothing wrong here.

Glo
3d ago

Why was he allowed to corrupt Illinois for yearsAll politicians need to be jailed

WGN Radio

Rep. Bob Morgan on county sheriffs refusal to enforce ban on assault weapons

Illinois State Rep. (58th) Bob Morgan joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Protect Illinois Communities Act, that bans the sale of all assault weapons and magazines, and why he’s disappointed that sheriffs in some counties are refusing to enforce the law. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Illinois Supreme Court likely to rule state legislature acted hastily in ending cash bail

Two years ago, the Illinois legislature made a bold, politically-motivated move, voting to eliminate monetary bail, with implementation scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 of this year. Well, that day finally arrived and the Illinois Supreme Court has wisely stepped in and is poised to announce what many of us already knew – that the lawmakers' actions were unconstitutional.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says gun law will be enforced

As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?

Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Passes Bill Guaranteeing Paid Leave for All Workers

The Illinois General Assembly passed the “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” this week, guaranteeing workers can earn up to 40 hours of paid leave per year. Under the terms of the bill, full and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year, and that time off can be carried over if it isn’t all used.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?

A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Joint statement on passage of House Bill 5471

Like many of you, we are very concerned by the passage of HB 5471, which bans certain commonly-used firearms and firearm components in the State of Illinois. Overnight, thousands of otherwise legal gun owners fear their Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy. We feel the duty to clarify for our citizens the policy their Madison County law enforcement leaders will adopt with regard to this new situation.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings

Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

IRS sends out 12 million refunds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner's office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County. The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
