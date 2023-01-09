Read full article on original website
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Ex-Megadeth Members Announce 2023 Tour Playing First Two Megadeth Albums
For those who love the early era of Megadeth, alums David Ellefson and Jeff Young will take their Kings of Thrash outfit out on tour in early 2023, revisiting the music from Megadeth's first two albums. The "Thrashin' USA" tour is set to get underway Feb. 16 in Joliet, Illinois,...
NME
Taylor Swift confirms she is currently rehearsing for the ‘Eras’ tour
Taylor Swift has confirmed that rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour are underway. Swift mentioned this, seemingly in passing, on her Instagram story on Thursday (January 5), Billboard reports. The singer said she was “taking a break from tour rehearsal” to tell fans about a 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her latest album ‘Midnights’, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
CMT
Blake Shelton Says Jimmy Buffet Wrote The Theme Song For His Action-Packed Game Show
A quick email to country hitmaker Jimmy Buffet elevated Blake Shelton’s wildly popular game show “Barmageddon” on USA Network. In early December, Shelton’s action-packed show featuring close friend Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella premiered, showcasing a playlist-worthy theme song. Shelton delivers the electrifying hit at the beginning of each episode, but the crooner can’t take credit for the feel-good lyrics that captivate viewers nationwide.
The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2023 – Guide
It's tour time! Rock and metal bands are hitting the road hard in 2023, and Loudwire is here to round them all up for you. Buckle up and get ready for a great year, because these are the bands touring in 2023. Are you prepared for another year of stellar...
Phish Announce Spring West Coast Tour Dates
Legendary jam band Phish has announced a string of 2023 west coast tour dates this spring. As part of the tour, the band is set to play its first-ever three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. They will also be performing for three nights at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California. Along with two nights in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena.
Elvis Costello Announces ‘The Songs of Bacharach and Costello’
Elvis Costello has announced the release of The Songs of Bacharach & Costello, which features music he created with legendary composer Burt Bacharach. Available on March 3, the collection includes highlights from the songwriters' decades-long partnership, which stretches back to 1995 when Costello penned "God Give Me Strength" for the movie Grace of My Heart. Communicating between Dublin and Los Angeles via fax, Costello and Bacharach workshopped the song together, which led them to write and record the 1998 album Painted From Memory.
"This is not a final tour like Motley Crue or Black Sabbath": NOFX reveal first batch of farewell dates, promising 40 songs per night in 40 cities
NOFX share first dates of farewell tour: "We are gonna play with all our hearts…And then we are done. We are done done."
NME
Watch Rachel Zegler’s impassioned cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’
West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler has shared an impassioned cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’ – check it out below. The song, co-written with The National‘s Aaron Dessner, appeared on the ‘3am Edition’ of Swift’s 2022 album ‘Midnights’.
