Elvis Costello has announced the release of The Songs of Bacharach & Costello, which features music he created with legendary composer Burt Bacharach. Available on March 3, the collection includes highlights from the songwriters' decades-long partnership, which stretches back to 1995 when Costello penned "God Give Me Strength" for the movie Grace of My Heart. Communicating between Dublin and Los Angeles via fax, Costello and Bacharach workshopped the song together, which led them to write and record the 1998 album Painted From Memory.

2 DAYS AGO