chemengonline.com
Air Liquide’s autothermal reforming technology selected for first low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia project in Japan
Air Liquide S.A. (Paris), through Air Liquide Engineering & Construction, is actively leveraging on its complete portfolio of innovative technology solutions to support the decarbonization of its industrial customers. Autothermal Reforming (ATR) is one of the latest technologies utilized enabling the efficient production of large scale, low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia, when combined with carbon capture technology. One of the leading companies for ATR, Air Liquide’s technology has been selected for Japan’s first demonstration project owned and operated by INPEX Corp. to produce low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia.
John Cockerill enters agreement to build electrolyzer factory in Morocco
John Cockerill (Seraing, Belgium), a specialist in alkaline electrolyzers, and a leading Moroccan energy company have reached an agreement to create a joint venture offering integrated green hydrogen solutions in Morocco. In particular, it will include an alkaline electrolyzer manufacturing plant that will be the first of its kind in Africa. This collaboration allows John Cockerill to contribute to the Moroccan and global objectives for green hydrogen and renewable energy.
Lukoil announces sale of petrochemicals and refining business in Italy
PJSC Lukoil (Moscow, Russia) announced that Litasco S.A., a 100% subsidiary of Lukoil, and G.O.I. Energy Ltd. reached an agreement regarding the sale of ISAB S.r.L to G.O.I. ENERGY. The transaction is planned to be completed by the end of March 2023 upon fulfillment of certain conditions precedent including receipt of necessary approvals of competent authorities, particularly the Italian Government.
Plug Power to deliver two hydrogen liquefaction systems to TC Energy
Plug Power Inc. (Latham, N.Y.) has been awarded an order to deliver two 30-tons-per-day (TPD) hydrogen liquefaction systems (also known as hydrogen liquefiers) to TC Energy Corporation. These 30-ton/d hydrogen liquefaction systems utilize a hydrogen refrigeration cycle and bring to market one of the most energy efficient designs to date.
Alfa Laval and Advent exploring methanol-powered fuel cells for the marine sector
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will collaborate with Alfa Laval AB (Lund, Sweden) on a project to explore applications of Advent’s methanol-powered high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells in the marine industry. Funded by the Danish Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP), the project is a joint effort...
LG Chem plans to produce plastics from marine-waste materials
LG Chem (Seoul, South Korea) announced that it entered into an MOU for building a resource-circulation system by recycling marine wastes with NETSPA, a leading company in resource circulation. Through this MOU, LG Chem will be able to stably secure raw materials for its Seokmun National Industrial Park pyrolysis oil...
Repsol joins forces with ASAJA to transform agricultural and livestock waste into renewable fuels
Repsol S.A. (Madrid, Spain) and ASAJA, the largest professional agricultural organization in Spain that represents more than 200,000 farmers and breeders, have signed a collaboration agreement to promote projects that focus on the circular economy to promote sustainability in rural areas. Both entities will share their knowledge and capabilities to seek solutions to improve the management of agricultural and livestock by-products in rural and sparsely populated environments where logistics can be a major obstacle. Repsol will analyze the potential of these wastes and by-products as new raw materials for the manufacture of renewable fuels and circular materials in its industrial complexes.
BASF breaks ground on MDI capacity expansion project at Geismar site
BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germny) has broken ground on the third and final phase of the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) expansion project at its Verbund site in Geismar, Louisiana, announced in July 2022. The company will increase production capacity to approximately 600,000 metric tons per year by the middle of the decade to support the ongoing growth of its North American MDI customers.
Topsoe and Fidelis New Energy form carbon-neutral hydrogen technology alliance
Topsoe A/S (Lyngby, Denmark) and Fidelis New Energy, LLC (Houston) have entered into a global alliance for technology used for producing carbon-neutral hydrogen. The alliance pairs Topsoe’s hydrogen process portfolio with FidelisH2 technology for reduction of lifecycle carbon emissions in hydrogen production. Combined, the alliance solution enables the production of hydrogen from natural gas with a lifecycle carbon intensity of 0 kgCO2e / kgH2.
ExxonMobil to divest its interest in Esso Thailand
ExxonMobil Corp. (Houston) has reached an agreement with Bangchak Corporation to sell its interest in Esso Thailand that includes the Sriracha Refinery, select distribution terminals, and a network of Esso-branded retail stations, delivering on its commitment to strengthen value and overall competitiveness. The transaction will be executed by ExxonMobil’s affiliate, ExxonMobil Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd, which holds 65.99% interest in Esso Thailand.
Borealis acquires majority stake in recycling technology firm Renasci
Borealis AG (Vienna, Austria) has acquired a majority stake in Renasci N.V., a Belgium-based provider of innovative recycling solutions and the creator of the novel Smart Chain Processing (SCP) concept. Borealis announced a supply agreement with Renascil Borealis now announces an increase of its investment to acquire a majority stake...
Entegris to expand production capacity of Electronic Chemicals facilities in Colorado and California
Entegris, Inc. (Billerica, Mass.) announced plans to increase production and purification capacity for its Pueblo, Colorado, and Hollister, California, sites to support the anticipated increase in demand for its Electronic Chemicals business. Last month, the company announced plans to build a new manufacturing center in Colorado Springs. In 2021, the company invested to expand facilities in Massachusetts, Minnesota and Utah.
