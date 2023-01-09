Repsol S.A. (Madrid, Spain) and ASAJA, the largest professional agricultural organization in Spain that represents more than 200,000 farmers and breeders, have signed a collaboration agreement to promote projects that focus on the circular economy to promote sustainability in rural areas. Both entities will share their knowledge and capabilities to seek solutions to improve the management of agricultural and livestock by-products in rural and sparsely populated environments where logistics can be a major obstacle. Repsol will analyze the potential of these wastes and by-products as new raw materials for the manufacture of renewable fuels and circular materials in its industrial complexes.

