(Des Moines) -- Democratic leaders in the Iowa Legislature say Governor Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address falls short of targeting Iowan's needs. That's according to Iowa Senate Democratic Minority Leader Zach Wahls, who gave his take in an interview with Iowa PBS following the address. A hot topic will carry over from the previous session after Reynolds introduced Education Savings Accounts, which would set aside state funds to help families attend private schools. However, Wahls says the initiative fails to address the "true" needs of school systems in Iowa.

IOWA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO