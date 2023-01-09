Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
West Hartford Police Look for Car Allegedly Connected to Deadly Hit-and-Run
West Hartford Police are looking for the public's help finding a car that's believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month. Authorities say they've been actively investigating the hit-and-run that happened on Dec. 20, 2022 on Boulevard near Whiting Lane. An 89-year-old woman, identified as Eugenia...
Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
Arrested “N‑Word” Cop Placed On Leave; Chief Orders IA Probe
Police Chief Karl Jacobson isn’t waiting for the slow wheels of the criminal court to finish turning before looking into why one of his allegedly “n‑word” slinging officers was arrested for allegedly harassing trick-or-treaters. The officer in question is Lindsey Nesto. Wallingford police arrested her...
Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham
A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
Man Critical After Attack By Unknown Suspect In Fairfield County
A Bridgeport homeless man is in critical condition after receiving severe trauma to the face and the back of his head.The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the 800 block of Fairfield Ave., said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.The Bridgeport Fire Department…
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Milford Man Threatened To Kill US Deputy Marshal Over Text, Officials Say
A Milford man is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening text messages to a Deputy US Marshal. Hamilton Smith, age 57, is charged with sending threats to harm and kill both a Deputy US Marshal and their family, the US Attorney's Office for the Connecticut District announced on Friday, Jan. 13.
Cornel Myers sentenced to 57 years in state prison for 'horrid butchering' of Hartford teacher
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Danielle Fasciocco was a 29-year-old educator at Hartford’s Betances Magnet School who worked with children with special needs and cared for a deaf rescue dog. But three weeks after police were called to her house in the summer of 2018 on reports she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, Cornel Myers, she was found brutally murdered.
Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
East Hartford woman said she was shot after leaving suspect
EAST HARTFORD — The woman who was shot Wednesday in a domestic violence incident in a home on Lafayette Avenue told police before going into surgery at Hartford Hospital that she and the shooting suspect had been living apart for three days, and he had called her to come gather belongings.
VIDEO: Police identify carjacking suspect who stole Bristol police cruiser, crashed into diner
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation is underway after a Farmington carjacking suspect stole a Bristol police cruiser and crashed it into a diner on Thursday. According to Farmington police, just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Scott Swamp Road for the report of a vehicle complaint. Police said a Dodge Durango […]
2 Men Nabbed Stealing Cooking Oil From Restaurant, Police Say
Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than 500 gallons of used cooking oil at a Harwinton restaurant. The men, both from Yonkers, New York, were stopped in Litchfield County in Harwinton around 5:45 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 8. According to Connecticut State Police, the men,...
Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport
Police say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head.
Ledyard police: 55-year-old New York man drove off ferry potentially intoxicated, almost hit police
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers were almost hit by a truck while responding to a call about a possible intoxicated driver Thursday afternoon on the Cross Sound Ferry, according to authorities. Ledyard police went to 2 Ferry Street in New London at about 1 p.m. after hearing that New London officers had boarded the […]
New Haven police chief to suspects: ‘We are coming after you’
New Haven leaders say they are working to prevent violent crime in the city.
Plainville Teen Found Shot Dead In Hartford
Hartford marked its first homicide of the year when an 18-year-old Plainville resident was found shot dead on a city street.Julius Rivera was found around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 after police responded to the area of 695 Broad Street for a reported shooting, said Lt Aaron Boisvert of the Hart…
2 teens charged for stolen car, shots fired incident in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two teens have been arrested in connection with driving a stolen car, a shots fired incident, engaging police in pursuit and having an illegal loaded gun. Police said on Thursday around 4:42 p.m., officers located a Honda CRV occupied by a 16-year-old and 14-year-old in the area of Pine Street. Officers […]
Family of 2014 Springfield murder victim demands justice as suspect still awaits trial
The family of TayClair Moore is demanding accountability in the 2014 murder case, saying her alleged killer should be brought to trial. The Hampden County District Attorney's office confirms Frederick Pinney still faces a murder indictment but he is out on bail.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery
Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington
A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
Comments / 1