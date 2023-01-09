ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

WTNH

Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham

A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
DURHAM, CT
WTNH

Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Plainville Teen Found Shot Dead In Hartford

Hartford marked its first homicide of the year when an 18-year-old Plainville resident was found shot dead on a city street.Julius Rivera was found around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 after police responded to the area of 695 Broad Street for a reported shooting, said Lt Aaron Boisvert of the Hart…
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

2 teens charged for stolen car, shots fired incident in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two teens have been arrested in connection with driving a stolen car, a shots fired incident, engaging police in pursuit and having an illegal loaded gun. Police said on Thursday around 4:42 p.m., officers located a Honda CRV occupied by a 16-year-old and 14-year-old in the area of Pine Street. Officers […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington

A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

