KPVI Newschannel 6
Millions in state grants awarded to Berks institutions to address violence
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is awarding $100 million in grants targeting violence in the state. More than $4 million is heading to Berks County. The Olivet Boys and Girls Club in Reading is getting more than $600,000 of that. "I think we were speechless when we first got the word,"...
Girardville council fires police officer, who denies allegations by borough
GIRARDVILLE — Borough council Wednesday took formal action to fire its suspended officer-in-charge, Fabrizio Bivona. After going into a two-minute executive session, council returned and unanimously passed the motion to dismiss. Bivona was hired in March following the resignation of the former chief, Fred Lahovski. After Wednesday’s meeting, borough...
