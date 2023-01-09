If you have the Chick-fil-A app downloaded onto your phone, you may want to check your bank account for fraudulent charges. In the past, there have been issues regarding thieves stealing loyalty points from rewards apps such as these, per The Points Guy. From July 2018 to June 2020, 100 million hacks occurred, with 63 million aimed at the travel, retail, and hospitality industries. When points such as these are stolen, they are often sold off, sometimes unbeknownst to the loyalty member.

6 DAYS AGO