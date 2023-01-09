Read full article on original website
Alleged Chick-Fil-A App Hack Reportedly Swiped Money From Customers' Bank Accounts
If you have the Chick-fil-A app downloaded onto your phone, you may want to check your bank account for fraudulent charges. In the past, there have been issues regarding thieves stealing loyalty points from rewards apps such as these, per The Points Guy. From July 2018 to June 2020, 100 million hacks occurred, with 63 million aimed at the travel, retail, and hospitality industries. When points such as these are stolen, they are often sold off, sometimes unbeknownst to the loyalty member.
Copy-Pasting Crypto Wallet Addresses No Longer 100% Safe: MetaMask Warns
A new wallet address fraud that targets careless copy pasters is becoming rampant, according to MetaMask. In a series of tweets yesterday, the MetaMask team took steps to warn unsuspecting users of a growing type of scam called “address poisoning.”. Scammers extract the first and last four alpha-numerical combinations...
How to avoid getting tricked by the 'You're hired' scams
With job scams on the rise, it's important to make sure the position you're applying for on sites like LinkedIn and Indeed is legitimate. Here are tips for spotting a scam.
Watch out for this email that could steal your money or personal information
Now that the holidays are over, scammers are going after those who got a new laptop, TV, or computer as a gift.
3 big mistakes that can give scammers access to your bank accounts
Over $3 billion a year is estimated to be lost due to elder scams because they are typically financially secure, have good credit and are trusting.
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
Equifax Data Breach Settlement of $20,000 per Victim
In the year 2017, Equifax experienced a massive data breach leading to the leak of social security numbers, DOBs, addresses, contact info, and other details of nearly 150 million people. The data leak was investigated and the financial service offering firm stated it was ready to offer a one-year free credit monitoring service to all the victims.
BBB Says These are the Scams to Watch out for in 2023
Scammers are preparing to tap into your accounts, get your information, and steal your money and peace of mind. Better Business Bureau is providing a few tips to help consumers avoid scams in 2023. Weight loss Scams, Employment scams, Phishing Scams, and Puppy Scams are all common scams that can be avoided with vigilance.
Consumers are getting payments from Equifax data breach settlement. Here’s what to expect if you filed a claim
The money heading to consumers comes from a $425 million consumer restitution fund, according to Equifax, which said last week that payments have started going out. While individuals could file a claim for up to $125, the payment amount may be far less than that, according to the settlement administrator.
T-Mobile Could Owe You Money from Their $350 Million Data Breach Settlement: The Deadline to Claim is Approaching
T-Mobile settled a class action lawsuit for $350 million back in July 2022 due to a 2021 data breach that leaked important personal information. As part of the settlement, T-Mobile has agreed to pay an additional $150 million to upgrade its data protection. If you feel like you are eligible, file a claim now.
How scammers are posing as your cable and internet providers
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson warns you about the potential dangers of scammers posing as reputable businesses in an attempt to steal your personal information.
How to Cash a Check Without a Bank Account
Cashing a check is often as easy as visiting the nearest bank or ATM associated with your checking or savings account. But the most recent Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation survey estimated that more than 4.5% of US households -- about 5.9 million -- are "unbanked," meaning no one in the home has a checking or savings account. Still, cashing a check without a bank account isn't impossible, and there are a few cost-effective options available.
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
Man built devices to skim gas station customers’ cards in $620,000 scheme, feds say
The electronic devices, called “skimmers,” were secretly installed at gas stations, feds say.
$100 Payout From Mobile Company
A mobile company has put forward $350 million to compensate customers. In 2021, the safety of cellphone users became compromised. The business wants to mitigate differences with the settlement.
T-Mobile customers could receive cash after massive cyberattack: see if you qualify
Tinder and other Match dating apps will offer in-app tips on avoiding romance scams
Tinder and French online dating app Meetic will prompt users with in-app messages with tips and common behaviors to watch out for. Suggestions include making sure potential matches have their profile picture verified, video chatting with them before meeting in person and learning how to recognize scammer red flags. Meanwhile,...
New Fraud Refund Mechanism Could Exclude a Quarter of Victims, TSB Warns
TSB is warning that around a quarter (25%) of fraud victims could be “denied reimbursement under the Payment Systems Regulator’s proposed refund mechanism, due to be introduced next year.”. TSB claims it has long-campaigned “for higher fraud protections across the banking industry – and in other sectors, including...
Eligible Customers Can Nab $25,000 in T-Mobile Payback Award
Cell phones have increasingly become one of the most important devices in the modern world, and unfortunately propelled some of the most egregious data thefts in history. One of those companies, T-Mobile, which holds as many as 235 million customers alone has suffered multiple breaches over the years, putting tens of millions of identities at risk.
Hundreds of fake AnyDesk sites push Vidar info-stealing malware
A major impersonation campaign is aiming to distribute the Vidar infostealer to as many endpoints as possible. Cybersecurity researcher from SEKOIA, going under the name crep1x, discovered the campaign and rang the alarm on Twitter. In a short Twitter threat, the researcher said he discovered more than 1,300 domains, all of which impersonate major software brands to push the malware (opens in new tab).
