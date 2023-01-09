In a 10-1 vote, Clark County justices of the peace voiced approval Monday to use $1.6 million in federal funds for work at the county landfill in Joan. The funds — federal money awarded to the county from the American Rescue Act plan — will be used to close a portion of the landfill and to clean sediment from a pond located within its boundaries. Monday’s action leaves $2.9 million in available ARA funds. The other option, county Judge Troy Tucker told justices, would be to use $448,000 in a CD set aside to pay financial assurance and to appropriate money from other funds in order to close the near-capacity portion of the landfill.

CLARK COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO