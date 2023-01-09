Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
Mary Davis
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, ah yes, these things I too will miss. The sweet life of Mary Louise Simpson Davis came to a close on December 26, 2022. Most noted for her fun-loving attitude, she leaves many memories and will never be forgotten. She was born to DL Simpson and Earthline Gipson Simpson on July 4, 1964, in Sparkman, Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
Linda Vinson
Linda Lou Vinson, age 81, of Hot Springs, Arkansas formerly of Gurdon passed away on January 7, 2023 in a local assisted living facility. Mrs. Vinson was born on August 18, 1941 in Gurdon, Arkansas to her parents Earl and Louise Kuhn. She was a homemaker, an amazing cook, and loved watching Hallmark movies.
arkadelphian.com
Shanette Campbell
The life of Shanette L. Campbell came to a close on Monday, January 2, 2023 with her family by her side. She fought a valiant fight with cancer since 2011. Shanette was born to the union of Billy Sr., and Margaret Ann Campbell on March 21, 1979 in Gurdon, Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
Tigers RB wins Darren McFadden Award
LITTLE ROCK — The list of accolades for Ouachita Baptist University’s TJ Cole continues to grow with his recent selection as the winner of the Darren McFadden Award, presented annually to the state of Arkansas’ best running back. The Little Rock Touchdown Club will honor Cole and...
arkadelphian.com
Newspaper stand gets new life as food pantry project
At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, community members gathered to witness the ribbon cutting for the MLK Food Pantry outside of Peake Rosenwald School. Starr Crow, AmeriCorps program officer and civic engagement manager for the Arkansas Department of Education, approached Clark County District 2 Justice of the Peace Michael Ankton about a food pantry project using a repurposed newspaper stand from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. These food pantries have been popping up all across Arkansas as the online news source has phased out printed newspapers.
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia Promise: 2021 class records highest retention rate in program history
Arkadelphia Promise scholarship recipients from the Arkadelphia High School class of 2021 recorded the highest freshman-to-sophomore retention rate in the history of the scholarship program dating back to 2011. Numbers show that 84.4% of AHS graduates who entered college as freshman in the fall of 2021 returned for their sophomore...
arkadelphian.com
3 arrested for Lark Place robbery
Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
arkadelphian.com
Marade, ceremony planned for MLK celebration
The Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Marade will begin at The Mt. Olive Baptist Church, located at 307 N. 16th St., Arkadelphia, on Monday, January 16, 2023. The departure time will be at 2 p.m. The normal route will travel south on 16th Street, crossing Pine and Caddo streets over to Main Street. A left turn will be made on Main traveling east all the way to 4th Street, making a right toward the courthouse ending at the courthouse gazebo.
arkadelphian.com
Marva Weaver
We can never lose what we have once enjoyed: all that we deeply love becomes part of us, such as the beautiful memories we all share of Marva Dean Bell Williams-Weaver. Marva transitioned peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Her nurturing, giving spirit spanned her 84 years of life and had a lasting effect on everyone who came in contact with her vivacious being.
arkadelphian.com
Badgers fall to Cards in road game
It was a rough night for the Arkadelphia Badgers (9-4) in their 76-60 loss to the Camden-Fairview Cardinals (5-4). As they took their fourth loss on the season, they were battered and bruised in a very physical game that saw 37 foul calls from both sides. “We have told our...
arkadelphian.com
Lady Badgers knock out Lady Cards in Camden
It was a long night for the Lady Badgers (9-5) in their 79-45 win Tuesday over the Camden Fairview Lady Cardinals (9-7), in which 16 fouls were called against them on the night, with impact players such as senior center Makayla Gentry and senior guard Amya Snowden seeing more time on the bench due to foul trouble.
arkadelphian.com
Groundbreaking planned for new Peake campus
Arkadelphia Public Schools will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the up and coming construction of the school district’s K-4 elementary campus. The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the former site of Peake Elementary School, 1609 Pine St. Once complete, the $26 million facility will house students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade. The campus will retain its name as Peake Elementary School.
arkadelphian.com
County to use $1.6M on landfill work
In a 10-1 vote, Clark County justices of the peace voiced approval Monday to use $1.6 million in federal funds for work at the county landfill in Joan. The funds — federal money awarded to the county from the American Rescue Act plan — will be used to close a portion of the landfill and to clean sediment from a pond located within its boundaries. Monday’s action leaves $2.9 million in available ARA funds. The other option, county Judge Troy Tucker told justices, would be to use $448,000 in a CD set aside to pay financial assurance and to appropriate money from other funds in order to close the near-capacity portion of the landfill.
