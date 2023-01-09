Read full article on original website
morrowcountysentinel.com
Northmor boys top Centerburg Tuesday
The Northmor boys’ basketball team picked up a big home KMAC win Tuesday night when they hosted Centerburg and tallied a 56-35 decision. “Great team effort tonight,” said head coach Blade Tackett. “Our top three scorers were consistent all night and those guys combined with our other four to put on a clinic on defense. Extremely proud of our guys. Everyone contributed in an important way to help us beat a very good team and very good basketball program that is at the top of the KMAC year in and year out.”
Mount Vernon News
High School Boys Basketball Briefs
Mount Vernon’s (5-7, 3-5) Caden Rowland has missed some time due to injuries but the 6-foot-3 senior showed no signs of rust in his return, leading the way with a big scoring night on Jan. 6 in a 66-43 win over Ashland (3-10, 1-4). Mount Vernon had a 16-12...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Fast start leads MG to win
A big run to end the first quarter staked the Mount Gilead boys to a lead they would relinquish on Friday, as the Indians topped Cardington 66-51. Midway through the quarter, MG held a slim one-point lead after a bucket by Cardington’s A.J. Brehm made it a 9-8 game. However, the Indians would score nine straight to end the period on top by 10. Matthew Bland opened the run with a three-pointer. Cameron Vickers and Quade Harris added baskets and Aaron Gannon contributed a pair of free throws to stake their team to that lead.
fcnews.org
2023 Ohio fairs schedule released
Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the official dates for the 2023 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair will kick off...
MaxPreps
Ohio high school girls basketball: statewide statistical leaders
Ohio is one of the country's top states for high school basketball. Here's a look at this season's current girls basketball statewide leaders in points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, free throws and 3-pointers. Statistics are submitted to MaxPreps by coaches, athletic directors or program personnel. Coaches, ADs and staff who do not have current access may request their free account here.
Columbus Crew sign Heath, Ohio native Keegan Hughes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew signed Heath, Ohio native Keegan Hughes as a Homegrown Player through the 2024 season with Club options through 2026. Hughes was the 2018 Crew Academy Player of the Year and becomes the 20th Homegrown signing in Club history. Hughes joins Aidan Morris, Isaiah Parente and Sean Zawadzki as […]
How successful were deer hunters in Ohio this week?
Ohio's four-day deer muzzleloader season ended on Tuesday, so how successful were hunters in the state?
Galion Inquirer
Galion resident celebrates 100th birthday
GALION- Galion resident Virginia “Jenny” (Lanter) Clevenger celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 5, 2023. Born in 1923 in Harrison County, Kentucky, Jenny was one of 10 children born into a farming family. She went on to marry Garland Clevenger and have six children. She was employed at ITT/North Electric/PECO for many years.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!
If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
Ohio wildlife agency appoints first female district manager
The Ohio Division of Wildlife has appointed its first female district manager.
4 Places To Get Italian Beef in Ohio
Are you craving a delicious Italian beef sandwich?. If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local places. Located in central Ohio, this restaurant has a delicious Italian beef sandwich that earned Guy Fieri's stamp of approval. Their Italian beef sandwich comes on a hoagie with either mild or hot giardiniera. You can get the sandwich dipped, dry, or with au jus on the side (customers highly recommend getting it dipped!). If you have room for something sweet, try the baklava.
Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal
The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
Ohio State Football might lose top recruit to SEC foe
The Ohio State football program is still trying to get a few 2023 prospects to round out that class. But most of the attention is about to switch to the 2024 class. Ohio State thought they had an epic start to that class as early as a few weeks ago.
sciotopost.com
Field Reports from Ohio State Wildlife Officers
OHIO – Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. While responding to a call in Marion, State Wildlife Officer Chad Grote, assigned to Marion County, noticed a dead white-tailed deer in a backyard. Officer Grote contacted the homeowner, and it was found that the individual harvested the deer but failed to complete a game check. The deer was seized as evidence and Officer Grote issued a summons for failing to game check the deer by noon the following day. The individual was found guilty in Marion Municipal Court and paid $138 in fines and court costs.
Housing Wire
Stewart acquires Ohio-based Elite Family of Companies
Stewart Title is back on the acquisition wagon. The smallest of the Big Four title insurers announced Tuesday that it had acquired the Elite Family of Companies. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. The Elite Family of Companies includes Elite Land Title, LLC, Aspen Land Title Agency,...
police1.com
Ohio sheriff: Fitness standards keeping cadets from taking final exam
LONDON, Ohio — Cadets in Ohio are having their dreams of becoming an officer denied due to unfair fitness standards, according to one sheriff. Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey raised concerns about the current academy rules that prohibit cadets in the state’s police academy from taking the final written exam if they fail a fitness test, Local 12 News reported.
consistentlycurious.com
Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat: Where To Stay In Bowling Green, OH
Are you looking for the top spot to stay in Bowling Green, Ohio? We have the place for you, and it has a hot tub!. The peaceful Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is minutes from the charming downtown of Bowling Green. Spread out in this spacious three-bedroom rental full of personality, activities, and home comforts. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a fun family escape, the Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is precisely what you are looking for!
peakofohio.com
Driver and passenger injured in two-vehicle accident
A driver and passenger suffered serious injuries after a car/semi accident Friday night around 10 o’clock on Route 33, near State Route 347. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jack McGowan, 58, of South Webster, Ohio, was traveling east on 33 in the right lane when a semi, in the left lane, operated by Michelle Gebers, 56, of Eldorado, Ohio, attempted to change lanes and struck the vehicle.
Ohio State Football gets good news on offensive line
The Ohio State football team didn’t have a great end to the 2022 season. They lost their final two games and lost some big-time recruits. Since then, there hasn’t been a ton of good news surrounding the program. They finally got some good news today. Even though Luke...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhosues in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
