NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-1 Loss vs Wild – 1/12/2023
The New York Islanders were looking to bounce back from a shootout loss but instead played arguably their worst game of the season. They had a 1-0 lead with only 10 minutes left in the game but allowed three unanswered goals to lose to the Minnesota Wild. To make the loss more defeating, the first goal the Islanders allowed, they were on the power play, and the Wild go-ahead goal came two minutes later.
Toronto brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Detroit
Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (17-15-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -149, Red Wings +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit...
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
The Hockey Writers
New York Islanders’ Top 20 Goal Scorers All-Time
Founded in 1972, the New York Islanders have created many historical moments throughout their 50 years of existence. During the dynasty years in the 1980s, the roster included some of the greatest ever to play the game. Seven former Islanders have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, including Clark Gillies, Denis Potvin, Pat Lafontaine, Bryan Trottier, and legendary goal scorer Mike Bossy. All of these Islanders greats had a knack for finding the back of the net, and today we look at the Top 20 goal-scorers in franchise history.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Western Conference Road Trip Will Test Team
Starting on Saturday, Jan. 14, the Tampa Bay Lightning will embark on a five-game road trip that will go a long way in determining whether or not they can hold onto their current playoff spot. They look to improve on their previous three-game road trip, which saw them earn only two points via a win over the Chicago Blackhawks. After taking advantage of many home games in December, the Lightning will face what may be their most difficult road test of the season.
NHL
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: FLA @ VGK - 15:22 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Vegas. Explanation: Video review determined that Florida's Anton Lundell preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Offseason Additions Mid-Season Report
The 2022 offseason was president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin’s first with the Vancouver Canucks. The organization signed multiple players to add skill to the top six and two-way players. Additionally, the team made one trade to create cap space. Andrei Kuzmenko highlights the...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Penguins
6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97. The Winnipeg Jets close out a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team won't hold a morning skate after playing in Buffalo on Thursday night. Stay tune for line-up updates and the Three Storylines.
FOX Sports
Senators extend Coyotes' losing streak to 7 games
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Brady Tkachuk and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist,and the Ottawa Senators stretched the Arizona Coyotes' losing streak to seven games with a 5-3 victory Thursday night. Tkachuk and Derick Brassard scored in a testy first period that included Arizona All-Star Clayton...
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens Who Exceeded Expectations in First Half
The Montreal Canadiens had a bit of a Jekyll-and-Hyde routine going in the first half of the season. They started with a 13-11-2 record, which was better than anyone expected, but quickly hit a wall and have gone 3-11-1 in their past 15 games, which is the second-worst record in the league since early December. Though the wheels came off the Habs wagon a month ago, these three players have been pleasant surprises in the first 41 games of the season.
NHL
Mailbag #49: Just Past Halfway
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the win column with a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Before a busy back-to-back weekend at PNC Arena, let's answer some of your questions. (Please Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.) Update on Pacioretty? -...
NHL
Fan in critical condition after medical emergency at AHL game: report
Toronto-Manitoba suspended following 1st period, will be completed at later date. An American Hockey League game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was suspended Friday after a fan had a medical emergency during the first intermission. According to the Toronto Star, paramedics performed CPR on a woman at Coca-Cola...
NBC Sports
Bruins report card: Grading every player at the halfway point of the season
The Boston Bruins have played 41 games as of Friday, which means they are officially at the halfway point of the 2022-23 NHL season. Most people thought the Bruins would be a very good team this season and likely make the playoffs. Few could have predicted they would be on pace to break the records for most points and most wins by any team in league history. Boston has a 32-5-4 record, putting the Original Six franchise on pace for 136 points and 64 wins.
NHL
Sabres-Blue Jackets game rescheduled for April 14
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that Game No. 547 between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets has been rescheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. Originally scheduled for Dec. 27, the game was postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that closed the airport and prevented the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
Tokarski Starts, Penguins vs. Jets Game 41: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
It is the halfway point of the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-13-6) season. The Penguins have won only two more games than they’ve lost and endured wild swings in the first half, including seven and six-game winless streaks. They also had long winning streaks and currently occupy the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. The Penguins host the solid Winnipeg Jets (27-14-5) Friday night at PPG Paints Arena.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Penalty Kill Key in Win Over Islanders
The Minnesota Wild were looking to redeem themselves when they took on the New York Islanders, on Thursday, Jan. 12 after suffering a difficult loss to the New York Rangers earlier in the week. The Islanders got the jump on the Wild late in the first and put them back on their heels. They seemed to resurge in the second but despite outshooting the Islanders in that period, they weren’t able to score until the third.
