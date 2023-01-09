Read full article on original website
Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
builtinchicago.org
These Chicago Tech Companies Were Acquired in 2022
Acquisitions are a good way for a tech company to grow; they offer a bevy of benefits, such as increased access to talented staff, a more extensive customer base or access to more capital and better technology. With funding harder to come by, acquisitions may become more common among startups looking to grow their business. Last year, a few Chicago-founded startups and tech companies were scooped up by other companies and are showcasing some of the innovation coming out of the Windy City.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
First Look: New United Club In Chicago O’Hare
A long-expected and much-needed new United Club opens today in the C Concourse of Terminal 1 at Chicago O’Hare (ORD). Here’s a first look at the new lounge. New United Club In Chicago O’Hare (ORD) In C Concourse – First Look. United travelers at Chicago O’Hare...
thereporteronline.net
Baker Miller is closed. Long live Miller Bagel. – Chicago Tribune
Baker Miller, one of Chicago’s most acclaimed bakeries since it opened in 2014, is going into “hibernation.”. This doesn’t mean the Millers are vacating their Lincoln Square storefront. In fact, they’ve already rolled out a new concept for the space called Miller Bagel. Dave Miller, who...
Lori Lightfoot torpedoed over re-election campaign: 'Worst mayor in America, worst mayor Chicago has ever had'
'The Five' co-hosts break down Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's decision to seek re-election and reports her campaign reportedly asked schools to offer extra credit to students who help volunteer for her campaign.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Will XBB.1.5 Surge in Chicago Area? Experts Brace for Rise Similar to East Coast
With a new, highly contagious COVID variant known as XBB.1.5 quickly rising in the U.S., particularly in the East Coast, what will that mean for the Chicago area?. Experts say it's likely the variant, which is believed to be even more transmissible and has been nicknamed the "kraken" variant, will grow in the Midwest and Chicago area in the coming days and weeks.
DeKalb planning to bring Chicago’s Metra rail service to the city
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb’s City Council unanimously approved a plan to hire a consulting firm to study the expansion of Chicago’s Meta rail service to the city. On Monday, the city council voted to hire a Chicago-based consulting firm for $98,379 to conduct the study. According to WFLD, DeKalb once had passenger train service […]
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
Local guide to the best chili in Chicago
When the January cold seeps into our bones and we start planning our Super Bowl parties, it's time to dig into some chili. We may not be Cincinnati, but we have enough delicious varieties around here for a proper Food Fight:. Monica's pick: I love the hatch green chile chili...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
Chicago mayoral election 2023: Here are the 9 candidates’ education records
A drop in test scores. Declining enrollment. The COVID pandemic’s impact on student mental health. The transition to a 21-member elected school board. These are just a handful of the challenges facing Chicago’s next mayor.Nine people, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are running to lead the city for the next four years. All have some tie to Chicago Public Schools. Chalkbeat Chicago took a look at each mayoral hopeful’s track record...
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
rejournals.com
The beginning of a slowdown in Chicago?
After a prosperous run, the inevitable is approaching as the market has started to slowdown. The signs? Well, Savills’ Q$ 2022 Industrial Report found that (1) while vacancy remains well below the long-term average, it has risen for two consecutive quarters, closing the year at 4.6%, and (2) demand seems to be lessening, though asking-rate growth has not yet abated, increasing 3.7% over the quarter to $5.60 per square foot. Rates have risen slightly over the past two years due to strong occupier demand and upward pressure from inflation.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
