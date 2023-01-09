The 2022 NFL playoffs are all set as we get ready to watch six matchups in this weekend’s super wild card round. Even though the Saints didn’t make the playoff for the second year in a row, it’s still fun for fans to cheer on their favorite player or guys they just enjoy watching. If you need a little help in deciding whom you should cheer for this playoff season, how about a Louisiana native? The NFL is full of active players who were born and raised in the state of Louisiana. Here are my top five players from Louisiana who will have a big impact in the NFL playoffs.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO