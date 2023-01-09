ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does In-N-Out Burger’s Eastern Expansion Mean Louisiana May See Its First Location Opening Soon?

We've got some promising news for fans of In-N-Out Burger who reside in Louisiana. Unfortunately, that news does not involve In-N-Out Burger opening one of their fast-food restaurants here in Louisiana (yet), but the announcement that the California-based chain will be taking its first major steps toward expanding to the eastern United States is definitely a good sign.
Universal Studios Reveals Plans for New Texas Theme Park

Texas and Louisiana residents may soon no longer have to head east through that God-forsaken tunnel in Mobile or wait endless hours for a Southwest "Fun Fare" to Florida to get their Universal Studios theme park fix. The company unveiled plans yesterday that suggests the new center of family fun might be just a few hours' drive in the other direction.
Five Players From Louisiana Who Will Have a Huge Impact in the NFL Playoffs

The 2022 NFL playoffs are all set as we get ready to watch six matchups in this weekend’s super wild card round. Even though the Saints didn’t make the playoff for the second year in a row, it’s still fun for fans to cheer on their favorite player or guys they just enjoy watching. If you need a little help in deciding whom you should cheer for this playoff season, how about a Louisiana native? The NFL is full of active players who were born and raised in the state of Louisiana. Here are my top five players from Louisiana who will have a big impact in the NFL playoffs.
