msn.com
3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy in January
This past year could have been better for equity investors. 2022 was one of the worst performances by the S&P 500. It lost 18.1% this past year, the seventh-worst year on record. Mid-cap dividend stocks to buy fared much better. The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) tracks the performance...
Bakersfield Californian
WisdomTree Reports Monthly Metrics for December 2022
WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today released monthly metrics for December 2022, including assets under management (AUM) and flow data by asset class. 2022 net inflows over $12 billion, nearly 16% firm-wide organic growth, with net inflows in 7 of its 8 major product categories during the...
Bakersfield Californian
Mr. Eric Krafft Reports Exercise of Warrants of Leading Edge Materials Corp.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE. Mr. Eric Krafft Reports Exercise of Warrants of Leading Edge Materials Corp. MONACO, January 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Mr. Eric Krafft announces that, Mr. Eric Krafft, Interim CEO of Leading...
Akerna Shares Skyrocket On Sale Of 365 Cannabis
Akerna KERN announced its sale of 365 Cannabis to 365 Holdco LLC. The sale was completed pursuant to the terms and conditions of stock purchase agreement by and between Akerna and 365 Holdco entered into by the parties on January 11, 2023. Under the terms of the stock purchase agreement,...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 01/11/2023: VSCO, XHR, IPDN
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in midweek trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% but the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising 2.1% this afternoon. In company news, Victoria's Secret (VSCO) rose over 11% after the lingerie retailer authorized a $250 million...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy This Week
While the Fed has hiked the interest rate to the highest in 15 years, the still strong labor market might prompt the Fed to hike rates more in the coming...
1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Add to Your Portfolio for Passive Income
Communications solutions provider Motorola (MSI) is well-positioned to achieve solid top and bottom-line growth in the upcoming quarters, driven by strong demand and a robust funding environment. Moreover, the company...
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?
The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...
msn.com
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 33,796.59 while the NASDAQ rose 1.22% to 10,698.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.70% to 3,922.36. Check This Out: Bitcoin Tops This...
The Highest-Yielding Warren Buffett Dividend Holdings May Be the Perfect 2023 Stocks to Buy
Investing for total return may be the best plan of action now, and these six Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings with the highest dividend yields look well positioned for what could be a difficult first half of 2023.
Activist Investor Builds Stake In Bayer, Pushes Breakup
Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has built a stake in Bayer AG BAYRY BAYZF and is pushing it to split up. The activist has been speaking to Bayer's supervisory board behind the scenes over the past few months. Bluebell has accumulated an undisclosed holding and is seeking an overhaul of...
Bakersfield Californian
Palliser Reiterates Opposition to NewMed Deal and Need for Board Reform at Capricorn
Palliser Capital (“Palliser”) today published a presentation providing shareholders with detailed information and analysis to assist their assessment of the resolutions which will be considered at the forthcoming general meeting of Capricorn Energy PLC (LSE: CNE) (“Capricorn”) on 1 February 2023 to reform the board by replacing seven existing directors with six independent, highly qualified and experienced nominees (the “Palliser Proposal”).
Goldman Sachs Loves 7 Large Cap Dividend Energy Stocks for Big 2023 Total Return
Goldman Sachs is optimistic that energy stocks can overachieve again this year. These seven large cap leaders offer worried investors some big and dependable dividends and they have the highest total return potential.
