Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Illinois, drawing a crowdKristen WaltersFlossmoor, IL
Trading Madrigal Could Make Sense for the Cubs
The Chicago Cubs now have excessive in the middle infield. Could it make sense for the Cubs to trade Nick Madrigal?
Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender
The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels signing former World Series hero
The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Pablo López trade options: Three partners for the Marlins' suddenly overstocked rotation
The Miami Marlins made a notable addition on Tuesday, signing veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto to a one-year contract worth $8.5 million with a club option. Cueto enjoyed a resurgent 2022, posting a 3.35 ERA and a 3.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 25 appearances, but his addition to Miami's roster is most significant because it should precipitate a trade.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Gives Update That Will Have Fans Seething
Since signing Willson Contreras to replace Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals have stood pat. “Stand pat” is a phrase that Cardinals fans are getting tired of hearing, as it has been used at trade deadlines and in offseasons when the team has done little or nothing at all.
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Phillies Release Veteran Relief Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies have released relief pitcher Vinny Nittoli following a DFA.
atozsports.com
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
3 Phillies on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season
These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster won’t survive the year on it. The Gregory Soto trade opened a couple of new avenues for the Philadelphia Phillies to drive down. They suddenly have a need to add some depth pieces as the deal did cost them Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Those two were going to be useful players from the 40-man roster.
Profiling free-agent OF/DH Franmil Reyes
Franmil Reyes had a solid four-year run from 2018 through 2021. He struck out at an unhealthy 29.5% rate, but he also walked in 9% of his plate appearances. He hit 92 home runs in 529 games and produced a batting line of .260/.325/.503. That production was 19% above league average, as evidenced by his 119 wRC+, a figure that placed him in the top 65 among qualified league hitters. He was also fairly consistent, with his wRC+ never slipping below 111 in any season of that stretch and topping out at 129.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
MLB has made a hire that could eventually lead to the elimination of blackouts
Major League Baseball today announced the hire of Billy Chambers as Executive Vice President, Local Media. Chambers previously worked as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer of the 21 regional sports networks acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group from Disney and before that, he spent 20 years with FOX Sports Media Group where he ascended to the position of Chief Financial Officer.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, January 11
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
bvmsports.com
Cubs historical sleuthing: Another play at the plate
Filed under: Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field and baseball history Cubs historical sleuthing: Another play at the plate The players tell the story. By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Jan 11, 2023, 1:00pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Cubs historical sleuthing: Another play at the plate…
Yardbarker
Christian Yelich on verge of becoming fifth player to reach 100 HRs/100 steals in a Brewers uniform
On July 5th last season, Christian Yelich stole career base #150 against the Chicago Cubs. In doing so, Yelich became the 107th player in Major League history to join the 150/150 Club… 150 or more career stolen bases and 150 or more career home runs. As we approach the...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball's 'Twain' at the Examiner, Part 5
This post continues the saga of the 1910 Cubs, as seen through the eyes and pen of Charles Dryden, "the Mark Twain of Baseball," who covered the team for the Chicago Examiner. There have been 122 seasons in Major League Baseball's Modern Era. In just 1 of those seasons have...
Chicago Cubs Celebrate Beverage’s Return to Wrigley with Epic Sing-a-long Ad
When Chicago Cubs baseball returns to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field for the 2023 season, a fan-favorite beverage will be returning, too. It seems like it's been nothing but a barrage of bad news for Cub fans since the season ended. I think the bad news hit its peak about a month ago when what we had expected for a while, finally became a reality. The Cubs not only traded Willson Contreras, but they also traded him to one of our greatest rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Who will go off the Cubs’ 40-man roster to make room for Eric Hosmer?
It’s been known, or at least reported publicly, that the Cubs have signed first baseman Eric Hosmer as a free agent. Since Hosmer was granted his unconditional release by the Red Sox December 22, the Cubs will pay him only the minimum salary of $720,000, with the rest of the $13 million he’s owed this year paid by the Padres, who signed him to an eight-year, $144 million deal before the 2018 season.
Yardbarker
Cubs Were Wise To Stay Away From Carlos Correa
Fans of the Chicago Cubs were begging the team to go after free agent shortstop Carlos Correa this offseason. While the team missed out on Correa, they upgraded the shortstop position with Dansby Swanson. However, the passing on Correa is looking like a wise move for the Cubs. While the...
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Notes A Potential Red Sox Target
The Boston Red Sox have found themselves in need of a temporary replacement for star shortstop Trevor Story, who recently underwent elbow surgery and has been given no timetable for a return. The loss of Xander Bogaerts also complicates matters. But there are options out there for the Red Sox...
⚾️ Royals will have 59 at Spring Training
KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that the club has invited 19 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Among the invitees are seven pitchers, four catchers, four infielders and four outfielders. Included in the 19 invitees are 10 players who were originally...
