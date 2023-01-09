Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollarsAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Top Pilates Studios In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To What Rob Gronkowski Said About Joe Burrow
Former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had some strong praise for Joe Burrow on "Up & Adams" Wednesday. Host Kay Adams asked Gronkowski about the comparisons between Burrow and Tom Brady. The four-time All-Pro said he "100% sees the comparison" and thought of it himself when he ...
Tennessee Titans' general manager search has begun — and Mike Vrabel has thoughts
Mike Vrabel will be involved in the biggest decision facing the Tennessee Titans this offseason. The Titans' season ended in disappointment Saturday with a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish the season on a seven-game losing streak and hand Vrabel his first losing record in five years as coach (7-10). Now that playoff hopes have been extinguished, focus turns to improving the team in the offseason, and the first order of business is finding a replacement for Jon Robinson as the Titans' general manager.
Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris
The Indianapolis Colts need a new head coach for the 2023 season. Could a veteran in Raheem Morris be the man for the job?
Titans, Cardinals Request to Interview Bears' Assistant GM Ian Cunningham for GM Openings
After spending the 2022-23 campaign as the Bears' assistant GM, Ian Cunningham is a candidate for the Titans and Cardinals' GM openings.
Citrus County Chronicle
Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills' Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
Report: Patriots could target Browns passing game coordinator/WR coach Chad O'Shea
Defensive coordinator is not the only opening that the Cleveland Browns may have to fill as their passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach may get another shot as an offensive coordinator as well this offseason. Chad O’Shea was an assistant under Bill Belichick for the New England Patriots for a decade before leaving to be Brian Flores’ (who is interviewing with the Browns today) offensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins.
Joe Burrow Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Cornerback
The NFLPA unveiled its first-ever All-Pro team and there was some controversy over who the picks were at certain positions. But for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, selecting the top cornerback in the league was easy. Appearing on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow asserted that Denver ...
Comments / 0