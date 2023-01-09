ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

westchestermagazine.com

6 Can’t-Miss New Restaurants Opening in Westchester in 2023

New restaurants are on their way in Westchester. Adobe Stock/ loki_ast. From an Italian steakhouse to a tapas and wine bar, these are the Westchester eateries to look out for in the new year. You know what they say: new year, new restaurants. At least, that’s true in Westchester County....
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Restaurant In Larchmont To Close After Year In Business

A restaurant in Westchester County is calling it quits after a year in business. Company Chophouse and Grill, located in Larchmont at 7 Madison Ave., has announced that it will close on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to the business's owners. The restaurant, which opened in February 2022, cited rising costs...
LARCHMONT, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Best Westchester Winter Hikes

No matter what season it is, you’re going to want to get the kids out of the house. In Westchester, you can get a little exercise, enjoy fresh air, and the beauty of nature by taking a hike. Many parks and preserves offer programs for kids, or you can simply hike and explore on your own time. Happy exploring!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Sub Shop Opening New Nassau County Location

A popular chain of sub sandwich shops is set to open its newest location on Long Island. Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its latest shop in West Hempstead at the Nassau Plaza shopping center, located at the southwest corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Nassau Boulevard, according to a release from Breslin Realty.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Eater

Michelin Announces 14 New York Restaurants Up for Awards in 2023

The Michelin Guide is out with the first round of New York restaurants it's considering for awards this year. Fourteen restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Westchester were added on Wednesday to the organization’s New York guide, a running list of restaurants in contention for awards. It’s the first round of new additions since Michelin announced its stars and Bib Gourmand recipients last fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
News 12

Bird watchers to flock to Eaglefest in Croton-on-Hudson

Bird watchers will be flocking to Eaglefest in Westchester County on Wednesday. The event in Croton-on-Hudson celebrates the life of the bald eagle. The annual event brings awareness to the near extinction of the national bird and its comeback. As the eagles make their way back to the Hudson River...
CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Westchester’s Housing Market Predictions for 2023

22 Hickory Pass, Bedford. Photo courtesy of Houlihan Lawrence. Here’s a look back on Westchester’s housing market during Q4 of 2022, plus predictions of what the new year will present to potential buyers. Westchester residents, and those who wish to be so, have seen the housing market fluctuate...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

5 Winter Superfoods to Stock up on in Westchester

For those who started a New Year’s resolution diet, here are five healthy foods to try out during the winter season. It seems that spring and summer are prime time for finding top-notch superfoods. Blackberries and blueberries are abundant, tomatoes are ripe, and a wealth of leafy greens pop up on store shelves. Believe it or not, winter has its own bounty of uber healthful fruits and vegetables.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

