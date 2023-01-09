Read full article on original website
Related
westchestermagazine.com
6 Can’t-Miss New Restaurants Opening in Westchester in 2023
New restaurants are on their way in Westchester. Adobe Stock/ loki_ast. From an Italian steakhouse to a tapas and wine bar, these are the Westchester eateries to look out for in the new year. You know what they say: new year, new restaurants. At least, that’s true in Westchester County....
Restaurant In Larchmont To Close After Year In Business
A restaurant in Westchester County is calling it quits after a year in business. Company Chophouse and Grill, located in Larchmont at 7 Madison Ave., has announced that it will close on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to the business's owners. The restaurant, which opened in February 2022, cited rising costs...
westchesterfamily.com
Best Westchester Winter Hikes
No matter what season it is, you’re going to want to get the kids out of the house. In Westchester, you can get a little exercise, enjoy fresh air, and the beauty of nature by taking a hike. Many parks and preserves offer programs for kids, or you can simply hike and explore on your own time. Happy exploring!
New Exciting Raw Bar Restaurant Opens In Hudson Valley
Fans of the original Bruynswick Inn Restaurant I am sure were sad when they found out late last year that the restaurant was up for sale. The last dinner served there according to their Facebook page was served on December 8th, 2022. Comments left behind on the page wished the old owners good luck.
Popular Sub Shop Opening New Nassau County Location
A popular chain of sub sandwich shops is set to open its newest location on Long Island. Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its latest shop in West Hempstead at the Nassau Plaza shopping center, located at the southwest corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Nassau Boulevard, according to a release from Breslin Realty.
New York State Officials Find Human Fetus In Hudson Valley
Help is needed after workers in the Hudson Valley made a gruesome discovery in a sewer. An investigation is underway after a discarded 18-week-old human fetus was found in a sewer in the Lower Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow...
Eater
Michelin Announces 14 New York Restaurants Up for Awards in 2023
The Michelin Guide is out with the first round of New York restaurants it's considering for awards this year. Fourteen restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Westchester were added on Wednesday to the organization’s New York guide, a running list of restaurants in contention for awards. It’s the first round of new additions since Michelin announced its stars and Bib Gourmand recipients last fall.
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
$5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Brewster, New York
The scratch-off ticket was the last ticket in circulation to have the top prize of $5 million. The new year has started in an unbelievable way for one man from Westchester county as he has claimed one of the biggest jackpot prizes you can win on a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York
You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
News 12
Bird watchers to flock to Eaglefest in Croton-on-Hudson
Bird watchers will be flocking to Eaglefest in Westchester County on Wednesday. The event in Croton-on-Hudson celebrates the life of the bald eagle. The annual event brings awareness to the near extinction of the national bird and its comeback. As the eagles make their way back to the Hudson River...
westchestermagazine.com
Westchester’s Housing Market Predictions for 2023
22 Hickory Pass, Bedford. Photo courtesy of Houlihan Lawrence. Here’s a look back on Westchester’s housing market during Q4 of 2022, plus predictions of what the new year will present to potential buyers. Westchester residents, and those who wish to be so, have seen the housing market fluctuate...
New York Pizzeria Voted Best In U.S. Confirms Major Expansion
A Hudson Valley pizzeria that has been named the best in the U.S. just made a major expansion. The Daily Meal recently released a list of "The 101 Best Pizzas in America." A pizzeria with a location in the Mid-Hudson Region was named the best in all of America. Westchester...
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
The 10 Best Bakeries In and Around Orange County, NY
Happy New Year! I know, I know, it's been like 10 days, but that's okay. I am still saying Happy New Year to people when I'm out in public, or if I'm just seeing folks that I hadn't seen since 2022. The holidays may be over, but there is still...
These Westchester High School Seniors Named Regeneron Scholars
Thirty-two high school seniors from Westchester are among the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, regarded as the nation’s oldest and most prestigious scholastic science and math competition, the Society for Science announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10.The 300 will be awarded $2,…
westchestermagazine.com
5 Winter Superfoods to Stock up on in Westchester
For those who started a New Year’s resolution diet, here are five healthy foods to try out during the winter season. It seems that spring and summer are prime time for finding top-notch superfoods. Blackberries and blueberries are abundant, tomatoes are ripe, and a wealth of leafy greens pop up on store shelves. Believe it or not, winter has its own bounty of uber healthful fruits and vegetables.
Lucky Lotto Hub in Upstate NY Hits Another $3M Mega Million Winner!
There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions Lottery jackpot and now Friday's grand prize is expected to explode to over $1.35B dollars!. Here are at least 10 million reasons to consider a lucky lotto spot 80 miles south of Albany. Last night's numbers were: 7, 13,...
Here's How 2022 Luxury Housing Market In Westchester Compared To Hudson Valley Counties: Report
The 2022 luxury real estate market in the Hudson Valley was not all that different from 2021, with a slight decline in sales in more northern areas, according to a new report. The report, released by the Houlihan Lawrence real estate brokerage on Thursday, Jan. 5, said that luxury real estate …
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New York
A popular up-and-coming restaurant chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant location in New York. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 9, 2023, the popular local restaurant chain Avo Taco celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York location in Queens.
Comments / 0