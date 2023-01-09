Jets owner Woody Johnson is ready to spend on a veteran quarterback if that is what his decision-makers ask for. Johnson met with reporters on Thursday to discuss the state of the franchise. Quarterback remains the biggest question in the Jets world. Johnson was asked if coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas come to him and ask him to spend money in free agency on a veteran quarterback. “Absolutely,” Johnson said. He was asked, “No matter the cost?” “We’ve got a cap so there’s an amount you can spend,” Johnson said. “But yeah, yeah. That’s kind of the missing piece.” Johnson said he still...

19 MINUTES AGO