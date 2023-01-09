ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Vice

John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws

State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
The Week

Why it's getting easier to fix your John Deere tractor

Is your John Deere tractor broken down? Fix it yourself. Under a new agreement with the American Farm Bureau Federation, the company will allow farmers to mend their own machines instead of requiring them to use officially authorized parts or service facilities. The agreement is a victory for the "grassroots right-to-repair movement that has been putting pressure on manufacturers to allow customers and independent repair shops to fix their devices," the BBC reports. It's not just an issue in agriculture: Companies like Tesla and Apple have tangled with activists who want to fix their broken stuff. What is the "right...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment

Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers and ranchers have the right to repair their own farm equipment. The memorandum of understanding, signed Sunday at the federation's convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, follows several years of discussions between the two sides, they said in a news release.The agreement, said federation President Zippy Duvall, ”addresses a long-running issue for farmers and ranchers when it comes to accessing tools, information and resources, while protecting John Deere’s intellectual property rights and ensuring equipment safety.” “A piece of equipment is...
agupdate.com

Right to repair deal reached with Deere

(Bloomberg) - Deere & Co. reached a deal with an agriculture industry lobbying group to allow farmers and ranchers to repair their own equipment, a step toward resolving a long-running dispute between the company and its customers as tractors and other tools of the trade become increasingly modern. The agreement...
Industrial Distribution

John Deere Finally Grants Farmers the Right to Repair

Certain John Deere customers have held a long-standing beef with the leading supplier of agricultural equipment. Many farmers have complained about the company’s policy of requiring equipment repairs to take place in John Deere facilities using John Deere parts. But it appears the maker of America’s top selling tractor...
lawstreetmedia.com

Farm Bureau, John Deere Agree U.S. Farmers Have Right to Tractor Repairs

On Monday, John Deere & Company and the American Farm Bureau Federation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) ensuring users the right to repair their John Deere products through the private sector rather than through the company. The MOU’s stated purpose is to allow farmers to perform lawful use and...
US News and World Report

Farm Bureau, Deere & Co Sign MOU Ensuring Farmers' 'Right to Repair' Equipment

CHICAGO (Reuters) -The American Farm Bureau Federation and machinery manufacturer Deere & Co signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday that ensures farmers have the right to repair their own farm equipment or go to an independent technician. As the agriculture sector accelerates its adoption of technology, the reliance on...
