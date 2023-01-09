Read full article on original website
Related
John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws
State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
How John Deere plans to feed more people while helping the environment
Deere & Company Chief Technology Officer Jahmy J. Hindman speaks with CNN's Julia Chatterley on the company's latest technology in farming and construction machinery, including an autonomous tractor.
Why it's getting easier to fix your John Deere tractor
Is your John Deere tractor broken down? Fix it yourself. Under a new agreement with the American Farm Bureau Federation, the company will allow farmers to mend their own machines instead of requiring them to use officially authorized parts or service facilities. The agreement is a victory for the "grassroots right-to-repair movement that has been putting pressure on manufacturers to allow customers and independent repair shops to fix their devices," the BBC reports. It's not just an issue in agriculture: Companies like Tesla and Apple have tangled with activists who want to fix their broken stuff. What is the "right...
Deere gives farmers long-sought ability to repair their own tractors
US farmers will have the right to repair tractors and other agricultural equipment from John Deere without having to use the manufacturer's own parts and facilities, under an agreement the company signed Sunday with farm industry representatives.
John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment
Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers and ranchers have the right to repair their own farm equipment. The memorandum of understanding, signed Sunday at the federation's convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, follows several years of discussions between the two sides, they said in a news release.The agreement, said federation President Zippy Duvall, ”addresses a long-running issue for farmers and ranchers when it comes to accessing tools, information and resources, while protecting John Deere’s intellectual property rights and ensuring equipment safety.” “A piece of equipment is...
Dairy farmer calls on USDA to 'protect' American-grown production as the nation faces shortages, rising costs
Tennessee dairy farmer Stephanie Nash discusses the difficulties American farmers are facing and warns the country's food security is at risk without a change in policy.
agupdate.com
Right to repair deal reached with Deere
(Bloomberg) - Deere & Co. reached a deal with an agriculture industry lobbying group to allow farmers and ranchers to repair their own equipment, a step toward resolving a long-running dispute between the company and its customers as tractors and other tools of the trade become increasingly modern. The agreement...
Industrial Distribution
John Deere Finally Grants Farmers the Right to Repair
Certain John Deere customers have held a long-standing beef with the leading supplier of agricultural equipment. Many farmers have complained about the company’s policy of requiring equipment repairs to take place in John Deere facilities using John Deere parts. But it appears the maker of America’s top selling tractor...
lawstreetmedia.com
Farm Bureau, John Deere Agree U.S. Farmers Have Right to Tractor Repairs
On Monday, John Deere & Company and the American Farm Bureau Federation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) ensuring users the right to repair their John Deere products through the private sector rather than through the company. The MOU’s stated purpose is to allow farmers to perform lawful use and...
agupdate.com
Team stymied by corn germplasm
A new corn germplasm resource developed by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service scientists in Wooster, Ohio, is now available to use for breeding commercially grown varieties that can withstand the synergistic viral disease, maize lethal necrosis. First reported in the late 1970s in Kansas and Nebraska, maize...
US News and World Report
Farm Bureau, Deere & Co Sign MOU Ensuring Farmers' 'Right to Repair' Equipment
CHICAGO (Reuters) -The American Farm Bureau Federation and machinery manufacturer Deere & Co signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday that ensures farmers have the right to repair their own farm equipment or go to an independent technician. As the agriculture sector accelerates its adoption of technology, the reliance on...
monitordaily.com
Ritchie Bros. Acquires Controlling Stake in VeriTread
Ritchie Bros. acquired a controlling stake in VeriTread, a transportation technology and services company. This acquisition will accelerate Ritchie Bros.’ marketplace strategy, which brings services, insights, and transaction solutions together to improve the overall customer experience. With this acquisition, Ritchie Bros. increased its ownership in VeriTread from 11% to 75% stake in the company.
constructiontechnology.media
Liebherr diesel excavators converted to hydrogen
Hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer Zepp.solutions has converted a pair of Liebherr 916 Litronic wheeled excavators from diesel to hydrogen-electric power. The company says it is the first time it has undertaken such as conversion in the construction industry. As well as the fuel cell system, the two machines have...
earth.com
Wheat with exotic DNA is much more heat tolerant
As global temperatures continue to rise, there is an urgent need to improve crop resilience and food security. A new study from the Earlham Institute has revealed that wheat containing exotic DNA from wild relatives can boost yields by more than 50 percent in hotter weather conditions. “Wheat is among...
aircargonews.net
AN-124 utilised for CNC machinery transport
Antonov Airlines and RXO Air Transport have transported high-tech CNC machinery from Milan, Italy to Hamilton, Canada on board one of the airline’s AN-124-100 aircraft. The cargo has a total weight 169 tons and consisted of five pieces including three machines in plastic cover with dimensions 940 x 300 x 370 сm and smaller wooden cases.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Paper Excellence to takeover Resolute lumber business
Paper Excellence Group, a private company controlled by an Indonesian billionaire, Jackson Wijaya Limantara, is poised to expand in Canada’s forestry industry by diversifying into the lumber sector with its contentious takeover of Resolute Forest Products. Richmond, B.C.-based Paper Excellence has focused in the past on pulp and paper,...
businesspartnermagazine.com
How can mushroom farm equipment affect the farms’ efficiency and profits?
There are a lot of cogs that need to be present in order for a mushroom growing farm to run smoothly and bring the expected profits. Mushroom farm equipment is undoubtedly one of the most important ones. But how exactly does it affect the mushroom farm’s efficiency? What features to...
accesslifthandlers.com
JLG highlights industry megatrends
Regionally-focused supply chains, as opposed to global arrangements, will be a major driver in the construction market for the next five years, says a new whitepaper from aerial platform manufacturer JLG. The “5 New Global Megatrends Impacting the Construction Market” report, which outlines the key factors that have emerged since...
agupdate.com
Standards required for brand status
The Certified Hereford Beef brand was established in 1995 by the American Hereford Association. The brand has since been updated to a premium program focused on cattle that achieve the best two-thirds of U.S. Department of Agriculture Choice or greater. The brand is considered to be a trusted source for...
Agriculture Online
2023 Land Expo speakers address the end of the world, fertilizer markets, and more
The 16th annual Land Investment Expo hosted by People's Company in Des Moines, Iowa, boasted record attendance and a full agenda of nationally recognized speakers. Geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan was the first to take the stage for a keynote called "Getting Through the End of the World." He opened with...
