Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso as its Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital

Read full article on original website
Related
Agents bust Mid-South fraud ring in Sumner County
An alleged Mid-South fraud ring is now out of business thanks to good police work involving the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force (JDTF).
wgnsradio.com
New Westlawn Hospital in Blackman Area is Scheduled to Open to Patients This March
A brand-new neighborhood hospital will soon open in the Blackman area of Murfreesboro. The hospital will be the very first of its kind to open in Tennessee, and it’s located in the area of Veterans Parkway and I-840... Gordon Ferguson, President & CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital,...
Retired Columbia Police Department Detective Don Rose Passes Away
The Columbia Police Department is sad to announce the death of Retired CPD Detective Don Rose. Rose began his career with CPD on October 16, 1974. In 2004 he retired after more than 29 years of faithful service to the citizens of Columbia. Obituary can be found here.
Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home
The fire began around 4 a.m. at a home on Poplar Hill Road.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
1821Health Adds Healthcare Industry Veteran Helen Lane as Senior Advisor
NASHVILLE - 1821Health announced the addition of Helen Lane as senior advisor. In her new role, Lane will work with healthcare clients to strengthen their teams through professional mentoring and customized services. Founded by Dr. Rusty Holman, 1821Health works with a diverse array of healthcare companies to provide accessible, inclusive,...
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
‘It’s getting treacherous’: Concerns mount over growing homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Timothy Kimbrough remembers the days when children would play in Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Now, the area is covered in trash and used needles, and people are living in the woods.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Remembers Trailblazing Educator, Historian, Author Dr. Bobby L. Lovett
NASHVILLE,TN (TSU News Service) — Dr. Bobby L. Lovett, award-winning author, historian, and Professor Emeritus of Afro-American history at Tennessee State University, is being remembered as a trailblazing educator, civil rights advocate, and a pillar in the Tennessee historical community. “Dr. Bobby Lovett made a lasting impression on his...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Nashville's MDsave Partners with ViewFi Health to Launch Industry Leading Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Solution
MDsave, the nation’s leading online healthcare services platform connecting providers, employers, and patients to transparent, transactable, and quality healthcare, announced today a new exclusive partnership with ViewFi Health. ViewFi Health is the world’s first virtual orthopedic practice. ViewFi Health offers personalized and hyper-accurate orthopedic and musculoskeletal (MSK) care while...
WSMV
Vanderbilt Health to drop some Medicare Advantage plans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it would no longer accept specific Medicare Advantage plans. Vanderbilt Health ended participation with Humana and Wellcare of Tennessee Medicare Advantage plans. The change goes into effect April 1, 2023. In an institutional statement, the hospital said:. “Vanderbilt University Medical Center...
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Names Principal of the Year
Congratulations to Principal Don Bartch from The Creek on being named the Principal of the Year from Murfreesboro City Schools. Congrats Principal Don! Thank you for all you do for our kids.
Williamson County Schools hoping to fill dozens of positions through ‘Classified Career Fair’
Taking the call for help right to the parents. How Williamson County Schools are hoping to fill dozens of open positions.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
murfreesborovoice.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Killed in Saturday January 7th Auto Accident
A serious accident that unfolded in Antioch took the life of a Rutherford County resident this past Saturday. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez of LaVergne was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was involved in the two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police report Perez died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
Jack Daniel’s Distillery, nearby schools placed on brief lockdown after gunman threat
Investigators are working to determine if charges will be filed against the
fox17.com
Police: Nashville student threatens to blow up school to 'calm himself down'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville student is charged with threatening to destroy a school after an October incident where he admitted that making the threat "calmed him down," according to an affidavit obtained by FOX 17 News. Officers say that after refusing to give up his cell phone...
WKRN
What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?
Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
Man wanted for questioning in shooting death of teen in South Nashville
Metro police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in South Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis
The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
Comments / 0