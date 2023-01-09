Read full article on original website
1821Health Adds Healthcare Industry Veteran Helen Lane as Senior Advisor
NASHVILLE - 1821Health announced the addition of Helen Lane as senior advisor. In her new role, Lane will work with healthcare clients to strengthen their teams through professional mentoring and customized services. Founded by Dr. Rusty Holman, 1821Health works with a diverse array of healthcare companies to provide accessible, inclusive,...
