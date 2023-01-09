Read full article on original website
WAFF
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mass shooting on Sunday morning led the emergency room of Huntsville Hospital to be flooded with gunshot victims. Through the eyes of the medical staff, it was something they had never witnessed before. The shooting claimed the lives of two 20-year-old women and sent nine...
WAFF
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
Huntsville Police conducting death investigation
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after being called to Derrick Street Tuesday night.
WAFF
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a bank robbery in Huntsville on Wednesday night. The robbery happened at a Regions Bank location on South Memorial Parkway. Officers are searching for two suspects. A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD...
WAAY-TV
Priceville mayor: Warrant obtained for Hillsboro man who set woman on fire Tuesday night
Priceville Police are searching for a Hillsboro man who officials say poured gas on his ex-girlfriend and set her on fire Tuesday. Police identified the man Wednesday as 22-year-old Marquise Antwan Wayns. The department said officers responded to Priceville Townhomes on North Bethel Road about 9 p.m. Tuesday. There, they...
WAFF
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
WHNT-TV
Victim's Family Speaks After Fatal Event Shooting
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died, including Quantasia Grant. Victim’s Family Speaks After Fatal Event Shooting. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11...
WAAY-TV
Madison County organization pushing for stronger gun laws after deadly birthday party shooting
A deadly birthday party shootout is sparking a call for more gun safety measures in Madison County. The Alabama chapter of Moms Demand Action has been fighting for increased gun laws in Huntsville since 2018. Saturday's shootout is the latest example of why the organization believes Alabama needs stricter gun regulations.
Madison man charged with drug trafficking, destroying state property
A Madison man was charged with drug trafficking and destroying state property after an incident late last year.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Two suspects sought after robbery at Regions Bank in Huntsville
Authorities are searching for two bank robbers after an incident at a bank in Huntsville.
WHNT-TV
2 Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting at Event Center
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died. 2 Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting at Event …. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people...
Family speaks out after deadly 21st birthday shooting in Huntsville
Family members are issuing a desperate plea after two people were killed during a shooting at a 21st birthday party in Madison County last weekend.
WAFF
Limestone Correctional officer charged with harassment, surrenders to sheriff’s deputies
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone Correctional Facility officer surrendered himself to deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office after he was charged with harassment. According to officials from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Troy Hughes turned himself in to deputies on Monday, after he was told a...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
The 46-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Walker County.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County coroner identifies man killed in reported logging accident
A Tennessee man has been identified as the victim of an alleged logging accident Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a logging company was working in the area of Reunion Church of Christ when 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe was killed. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin described...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man
Officials in Jackson County are searching for a missing man last seen in Flat Rock in mid-December.
Security guard charged with drug trafficking at Grissom basketball game
A 25-year-old man who had been hired to assist with security at a Grissom High School basketball game was arrested on drug-related charges.
WAFF
Decatur PD advising drivers to avoid certain roadways
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather. Some WAFF viewers have submitted photos of the damage they’ve seen in Decatur. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers have responded to...
WAFF
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 6 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
