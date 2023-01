(photos courtesy of SEA/Port of Seattle) January’s human trafficking month includes a new pledge to fight it from some key players at SeaTac airport. The pledge was signed by Port of Seattle commissioners, Alaska and Delta Airlines, and several airport businesses, including Concessions International, HMS Hosts, SSP America, Dufry/Hudson Group, Poke to the Max and 1915 KC House. It’s a promise to raise awareness of human trafficking and to train employees to watch for it. “It’s as simple as ‘you saw something, you say something,’” says Alaska’s Gloria Chow-Vanderwell, “You spot. You stop. You report.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO