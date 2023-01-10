ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville City Schools announces school choice enrollment dates for 2023-24 academic year

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRQEm_0k8haEeJ00

Gainesville City Schools is offering choice enrollment from Jan. 17-27 for the 2023-24 school year, allowing students pre-kindergarten through 11th grade to attend a school outside their attendance zone, enrollment limits permitting, the school system announced in a press release Monday.

To find your attendance zone, visit the school district’s attendance map. For more information on how to transfer to the school of your choice or register your incoming student, visit the school system’s Student Registration and Enrollment webpage.

If a school you want to attend falls outside your attendance zone, transportation will not be provided.

Choice Enrollment forms will come home with currently enrolled Pre-K-7 students on Friday, Jan. 13, 2022, which will include information about your child’s assigned attendance zone. Parents should complete and return choice enrollment forms to the schools by Friday, January 27, 2022. Students who are currently enrolled in Pre-K and fifth grade programs should attach two updated proofs of residency to the school choice form. To register parents must visit the school board office located at 508 Oak St. in Gainesville to complete the registration form in person.

The school system will hold a Pre-K lottery drawing for city residents. Parents can sign up from Jan. 30 - Feb. 10. The drawing will take place on Feb. 15. Pre-K is not offered to students who live outside the district.

New enrolling city residents grades 1-11 must register online between Jan. 17-27 to participate in choice enrollment.

Students who live outside the school district can apply to attend one of its schools, but they have to pay tuition and meet certain criteria related to attendance, grades and behavior.

For assistance with online registration, contact the Registration Center at 770 536-5275 ext. 5138, or email Registration Enrollment Specialist Brenda Robles at brenda.robles@gcssk12.net.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuga.org

Clarke School Board President LaKeisha Gantt on Renaming Schools

The board will consider all nominees at their Thursday evening meeting, which is the deadline to submit names. The Clarke County Board of Education will hear from members of the community regarding a proposal to rename two district schools. In December, Board President LaKeisha Gantt submitted two nominees to considering renaming Alps Road Elementary and Chase Street Elementary schools in honor Bettye Holston and Johnnie Burks.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

White County Schools Dismiss Classes At 2:15

(Cleveland)-Due to the threat of inclement weather White County School officials report they will be releasing students at 2: 15 PM this afternoon. This will allow for student pickup or bus routes to be completed before expected severe weather arrives.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
atlantanewsfirst.com

Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address

State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request.    Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor.   “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantatribune.com

CDBG Rental And Mortgage Assistance Program Launched Today

The City of South Fulton, in conjunction with Fulton County CDBG, is accepting applications for its Rental and Mortgage Assistance program. This program provides rental and mortgage assistance to eligible families, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Interested persons may apply by completing an online application at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

White County Sheriff's Office investigating threat against school system

The White County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night that it is investigating a threat made against the county's school system. In a social media post, the sheriff's office said it is being assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the case. The post also said residents should expect heavier law enforcement presence at county schools until further notice.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Upgrades coming to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new tower is currently under construction as the hospital expands to serve more patients. When the new tower opens in about two years, it will include a helipad on top of the building and a trauma elevator to get patients to doctors faster.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA’s Red & Black publishes championship paper for fans

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hot off the presses, UGA’s student newspaper published the highly anticipated championship edition of the Red & Black on Thursday. The cover of the paper reads, GLORY, GLORY. “Well, I mostly wanted to get it because I wanted to frame it for my...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA buildings face flooding, damages after severe winter weather event

Seven residential buildings at the University of Georgia faced incidents of flooding and water damage due to burst pipes and increased rainfall over the winter break, according to University Housing. Academic buildings across campus were also affected. Reed Hall, University Village buildings H, J and L and three homes on...
ATHENS, GA
WJBF

Gov. Kemp announces over 2-thousand jobs coming to Northwest Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brain Kemp, announced Wednesday that Q cells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Q cells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, […]
GEORGIA STATE
Justine Lookenott

Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023

(Forsyth County, GA) The new year holds hope and excitement for many people, but for one Suwanee family that excitement is at another level due to the birth of their son. Kai Von Groner was born on January 1, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. at Northside Hospital Forsyth - the first baby to be born in Forsyth County in the new year.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
10K+
Followers
189
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy