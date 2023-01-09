ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Homes

We're obsessed with Alix Earle's fluffy throw blanket, and it's less than $20

By Nishaa Sharma
Real Homes
Real Homes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLaM1_0k8hYSBd00

Alix Earle is TikTok's newest it girl, and we adore her modern-day Serena van der Woodsen vibe. She's been rapidly gaining popularity for her candid personality and honest GWRM videos where she spills the details about her nights out. If you're hoping to emulate her fun, carefree look in your home decor, you're in luck.

She recently celebrated her 22nd birthday and dropped an adorable photo set on Instagram taken in her home in Miami, showcasing her sparkly outfit for the night. But what really caught our attention was the extra-fluffy throw blanket featured front and center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DN2ZR_0k8hYSBd00

(Image credit: @alix_earle)

Earle is renowned for her amazing Amazon recommendations, so it comes as no surprise that this exact throw blanket is available on Amazon. What we are surprised about is the price tag: It's less than $20, so you can get this luxurious-looking cozy piece at an absolute bargain.

Where to get Alix Earle's fluffy blanket

If you're as obsessed as we are, it's not worth saving this pick for later — Earle's favorite items are always selling out. We've linked her exact throw below, plus a couple of alternatives just in case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZnMj_0k8hYSBd00

Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw

This is Earle's exact throw blanket, and it's available in three sizes and 11 different colors. It is a lightweight piece, which means you can snuggle up with it during every season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11MUCH_0k8hYSBd00

 Malea Heated Throw In White

For those of us who aren't blessed with Miami's sunny climate, this heated alternative to Earle's blanket is sure to keep you warm in the cold winter months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b90Gg_0k8hYSBd00

 Faux Fur Quilted Throw Blanket

Earle's recommendations tend to go quickly, so if you find yourself searching for a similar look to her exact throw blanket, this Wayfair piece is a super close match.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Tyla

Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment

A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
ESPN Sioux Falls

Be Honest, Have You Ever Scratched Your Glabella In Public?

There you are, minding your own business, not bothering anybody. It might be at work, maybe shopping, maybe in that familiar third pew at church. Everything is fine, no problems here...and then it happens. Your Glabella starts to itch. In fact, it starts to itch like crazy!. Do you scratch...
Upworthy

Woman posts dramatic before-and-after pics of one pound loss to prove that weight is meaningless

This article originally appeared on 02.01.19Adrienne Osuna is a fitness blogger with a focus on weight training. After years of struggling with her weight, this mother of four finally got serious about her health, adopting a rigorous schedule of power lifting, cardio, and intermittent fasting to lose weight, gain muscle, and kick ass. And while her personal regimen might be a little too ambitious for most of us, she's still inspiring—because she keeps it real.An image she posted on her blog is going viral for pointing out that focusing on your weight is a misleading goal. The before-and-after pic shows her before she started lifting and after—a complete physical transformation which resulted in a staggering one pound of weight loss.
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Tyla

People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function

Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Real Homes

Real Homes

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether it’s adding an extension, replacing your kitchen, converting your loft, or decorating your living room, Real Homes has all the modern homeowner’s needs covered.

 https://www.realhomes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy