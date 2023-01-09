Read full article on original website
Bill Awaiting Pritzker's Signature Would Allow CPS Principals to Unionize, Advocates Say Move Overdue
Chicago principals could soon have a seat at their own bargaining table. A bill recently passed by the Illinois Senate is now headed to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk. The bill would allow Chicago Public Schools principals and vice principals to unionize, but not strike. Troy LaRaviere, writer of the...
ACLU of Illinois Says Lightfoot Campaign Emails to Chicago Teachers May Violate Federal Law; CPS Inspector General Opens Investigation
The decision by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign to send emails to Chicago Public Schools teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit – may have violated federal law, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.
Mayor Lightfoot coming under fire for soliciting CPS students to volunteer on her reelection campaign
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign has promised to stop contacting Chicago Public Schools teachers after it faced backlash for soliciting volunteer work from their students in exchange for class credit.
Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit
Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
Lightfoot Facing Criticism After Email to CPS Students Asking for ‘Externs' to ‘Help Lightfoot Win'
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign has promised to stop contacting Chicago Public Schools teachers after it faced backlash for soliciting volunteer work from their students in exchange for class credit, a move a former city inspector general called “deeply, deeply problematic.”. The race for City Hall is shifting...
Chalkbeat
Chicago mayoral election 2023: Here are the 9 candidates’ education records
A drop in test scores. Declining enrollment. The COVID pandemic’s impact on student mental health. The transition to a 21-member elected school board. These are just a handful of the challenges facing Chicago’s next mayor.Nine people, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are running to lead the city for the next four years. All have some tie to Chicago Public Schools. Chalkbeat Chicago took a look at each mayoral hopeful’s track record...
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council rethinking support due to mayor’s ‘coldness’
Ald. Derrick Curtis said he’s having second thoughts about his support for Mayor Lori Lightfoot — and his role as her “No. 1 cheerleader” — due to the mayor’s “coldness,” including her failure to reach out to him after he accidentally shot himself.
Lightfoot Blasted After Asking CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to ‘Help Her Win' Election
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is under heavy scrutiny after her campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers, asking them to offer students the opportunity to serve as “externs” on her reelection campaign. Many of her opponents in the mayoral race blasted the email as “unethical,” and...
New Bill Would Allow Chicago Principals to Unionize
The bill would repeal current provisions that bar principals and assistant principals in Chicago from bargaining unit membership.
Thousands of Cook County Residents May See Medical Debt Disappear Under New Program
Cook County has teamed up with RIP Medical Debt to erase the debt of thousands of people. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the U.S. needs universal health care. But because the nation doesn't have it, she said it's on the government to do everything possible to make health care accessible and available to everyone.
Mayor Lightfoot announces new Climate Infrastructure Fund
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot recently announced a new grant opportunity aimed at catalyzing climate action across Chicago by nonprofit organizations and small businesses. In partnership with the Department of Planning and Development’s Chicago Recovery Plan Initiative, the newly established Climate Infrastructure Fund will provide funding for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements in buildings, support the purchase of electric vehicles and installation of electric vehicle charging stations, and enable green infrastructure solutions to capture stormwater and reduce onsite flooding. Applications will be scored on criteria related to climate mitigation and resilience factors, equity impact, and project readiness.
buzzfeednews.com
A Chicago Attorney Is Getting Justice For Hundreds Of Wrongfully Convicted People All At Once
For hundreds of people across the Midwest, their new years, new lives, and new selves aren’t marked with a calendar but with a court docket. More specifically, the day that they watched 47-year-old attorney Josh Tepfer walk into a courtroom with his black backpack slung across his shoulder like a college student playing dress-up in a suit.
Daily Northwestern
Niles parents protest anti-Black racism at D219 meeting
Content warning: this story contains discussions of racism. Amid reports of ongoing anti-Black racism at Niles North and Niles West High Schools, several parents urged Niles Township High School District 219 Board of Education members to make systemic change at the Board meeting Tuesday. For several years, Black and brown...
Four aldermanic candidates in 21ST Ward off the ballot
Four candidates running for alderman in the 21st Ward in the city elections in February are gone from the election ballot after intense weeks of the ballot challenging round at the Chicago Board of Elections. In the mayoral race, Johnny Logalbo was removed after failing to have the required 12,500...
ABC 7 Chicago
'Enough is enough': Chicago area doctors call for Illinois lawmakers to pass assault weapons ban
Doctors in Chicago are pushing for the ban on assault weapons.
Colorado will halt busing of migrants to Chicago after conversation with Lightfoot, governor says
Chicago leaders are grappling with an overflow of asylum seekers.
Forest Park Review
Court overrules state liquor board on initial Tap Room decision
The Cook County Circuit Court ruled that Mayor Rory Hoskins’ original decision to revoke Forest Park Tap Room’s liquor license back on Aug. 16, 2021 was justified, overruling the Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s ruling that his decision lacked sufficient legal grounds. The latest legal development is something...
orangeandbluepress.com
Chicago Public Schools’ ‘Extra Pay’ Subject to Audit Due to Widespread Fraud
The report contains many critical conclusions, including concerns about the misuse of employee bonuses in the form of overtime or extra-duty allowances. Audit Discovers Abuse of ‘Extra Pay’ in Chicago Public Schools. As stated by a 2023 report from the district’s Office of Inspector General, Chicago Public Schools...
WTTW - Chicago PBS
Ald. Roberto Maldonado Drops Bid for 4th Term Representing Humboldt Park on Chicago City Council
Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th Ward) abruptly dropped his bid for a fourth term representing Humboldt Park, joining an unprecedented exodus from the Chicago City Council less than two months before Election Day. Maldonado, 71, has represented Chicago’s 26th Ward since July 2009, when he was appointed by former Mayor Richard...
WTTW - Chicago PBS
Promontory Point’s Bid for Landmark Status Gets Preliminary Hearing Thursday
Supporters of Promontory Point are inching toward greater protections for the lakefront peninsula’s beloved rustic charm, having won a preliminary landmark recommendation hearing in front of the Commission on Chicago Landmarks. The hearing, set for Thursday, is the first step on the road to obtaining city landmark status for...
WTTW - Chicago PBS
