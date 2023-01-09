ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTTW - Chicago PBS

ACLU of Illinois Says Lightfoot Campaign Emails to Chicago Teachers May Violate Federal Law; CPS Inspector General Opens Investigation

The decision by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign to send emails to Chicago Public Schools teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit – may have violated federal law, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit

Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago mayoral election 2023: Here are the 9 candidates’ education records

A drop in test scores. Declining enrollment. The COVID pandemic’s impact on student mental health. The transition to a 21-member elected school board. These are just a handful of the challenges facing Chicago’s next mayor.Nine people, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are running to lead the city for the next four years. All have some tie to Chicago Public Schools. Chalkbeat Chicago took a look at each mayoral hopeful’s track record...
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot announces new Climate Infrastructure Fund

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot recently announced a new grant opportunity aimed at catalyzing climate action across Chicago by nonprofit organizations and small businesses. In partnership with the Department of Planning and Development’s Chicago Recovery Plan Initiative, the newly established Climate Infrastructure Fund will provide funding for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements in buildings, support the purchase of electric vehicles and installation of electric vehicle charging stations, and enable green infrastructure solutions to capture stormwater and reduce onsite flooding. Applications will be scored on criteria related to climate mitigation and resilience factors, equity impact, and project readiness.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Niles parents protest anti-Black racism at D219 meeting

Content warning: this story contains discussions of racism. Amid reports of ongoing anti-Black racism at Niles North and Niles West High Schools, several parents urged Niles Township High School District 219 Board of Education members to make systemic change at the Board meeting Tuesday. For several years, Black and brown...
NILES, IL
Forest Park Review

Court overrules state liquor board on initial Tap Room decision

The Cook County Circuit Court ruled that Mayor Rory Hoskins’ original decision to revoke Forest Park Tap Room’s liquor license back on Aug. 16, 2021 was justified, overruling the Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s ruling that his decision lacked sufficient legal grounds. The latest legal development is something...
FOREST PARK, IL
orangeandbluepress.com

Chicago Public Schools’ ‘Extra Pay’ Subject to Audit Due to Widespread Fraud

The report contains many critical conclusions, including concerns about the misuse of employee bonuses in the form of overtime or extra-duty allowances. Audit Discovers Abuse of ‘Extra Pay’ in Chicago Public Schools. As stated by a 2023 report from the district’s Office of Inspector General, Chicago Public Schools...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Promontory Point’s Bid for Landmark Status Gets Preliminary Hearing Thursday

Supporters of Promontory Point are inching toward greater protections for the lakefront peninsula’s beloved rustic charm, having won a preliminary landmark recommendation hearing in front of the Commission on Chicago Landmarks. The hearing, set for Thursday, is the first step on the road to obtaining city landmark status for...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy