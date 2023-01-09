ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘Acting Like He Owns The Place’: Blake Shelton Infuriates Country Rivals With Success Of Nashville Bar, Stars Want Him To Pack Up & Head Back To Oklahoma

Country megastar Blake Shelton’s new TV show Barmageddon is a monster hit — but sources reveal it’s got his Nashville rivals believing he’s gotten too big for his britches and they’re itching to bring him down a notch, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shelton’s game show takes place in the country star’s bar, Ole Red, in downtown Nashville, where his ex Miranda Lambert and fellow country stars Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean all have similar joints.“They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over the town with his bar and now this show,” spilled an insider. “They don’t like the way Blake’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]

Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’

Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO). “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash...
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
The Tennessean

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, Trace Adkins on new episode of Blake Shelton's TV program

Fans feeling sad about the Tennessee Titans' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars meaning not getting another week of seeing head coach Mike Vrabel walk the sidelines at Nissan Stadium are in luck. On January 9 (Monday night's) edition of Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's USA Network program Barmageddon (also featuring co-host and World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Nikki Bella), Vrabel will compete head-to-head in a series of competitive bar games with four-time-country radio chart-topper and...
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

WATCH: Tony Evans Jr. Goes Viral, Impresses Luke Combs With Cover Of "One Number Away"

Up-and-coming independent country singer Tony Evans Jr. has amassed a healthy social media following by pulling people in with his crystalline baritone, movie star good looks and undeniable country covers. This week, he captivated his 500,000 TikTok followers with a cover of Luke Combs’ “One Number Away.” His version went viral, accumulating more than 1.5 million views on TikTok and even more on Instagram.
countryfancast.com

Alan Jackson She’s Got The Rhythm (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Alan Jackson "She's Got The Rhythm" music video and see the song details here. . . The Alan Jackson She’s Got The Rhythm song was released in October 1992 as the first single from his album A Lot About Livin’ (And a Little ’bout Love). This song received an award in 1993 from Music City News for being one of the most performed country songs of the year. This song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1992.

Comments / 0

Community Policy