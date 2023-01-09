ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Taylor Swift’s cat is reportedly worth £80million

“With a whopping $97 million net worth, Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing,” the website notes. “The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.”
Advocate

Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert

German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski slams Ellen DeGeneres for ‘f–ked up’ Taylor Swift interview

Now they’ve got bad blood. Emily Ratajkowski is slamming Ellen DeGeneres for a resurfaced interview with Taylor Swift that has recently gone viral on TikTok. “This is so f–ked up,” the supermodel, 31, wrote in response to a clip of Swift appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2012. “She’s literally begging her to stop.” The clip featured a visibly uncomfortable Swift, now 33, sitting on a chair across DeGeneres as images of famous men – like Taylor Lautner, Justin Bieber, Joe Jonas and Justin Timberlake – flashed on the screen behind them. DeGeneres, now 64, asked Swift to “ring a bell” every time...
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Crop Top During NYE Rehearsals With Godmother Dolly Parton: Photos

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton appeared ready to ring in the New Year as they were spotted rehearsing for their big holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 29, practiced her performance alongside her real-life godmother, 76, in Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31. As it was just a run through, Miley kept it casual in a white crop top and matching sweats, with Dolly still keeping it Dolly in full hair and makeup!
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Ellie Goulding Finally Addresses Rumors She Cheated On Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan

Ellie Goulding, 36, is squashing those years-long rumors that she cheated on her alleged ex Ed Sheeran with former One Direction member Niall Horan. The singer took to TikTok to share a video of herself dancing to “As It Was” by Harry Styles, another One Direction member, and responded when a fan accused her of the infidelity in the comments section. “can’t believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay fr,” the comment read.
WASHINGTON STATE
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Dances to Taylor Swift, Sings About Killing an Ex

Kim Kardashian is leaving fans intrigued with her mixed messaging on TikTok. Kim posted two videos on Thursday afternoon, the first set to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" and the second to SZA's "Kill Bill." Both songs are notable picks for the 42-year-old reality star, who recently finalized her divorce from 45-year-old Kanye West.
E! News

You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look

Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working it at the 2023 Golden Globes. Rocking dramatic black gown, the singer, whose Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, turned heads as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Never one to shy away from shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna completed her look with a large sparkling statement necklace and eye-catching earrings. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift Dominate 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations

iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate its tenth anniversary when it airs live on Fox from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27, with Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift as the most nominated artists of the night. The nominations for the 2023 ceremony were announced Wednesday, and the three artists tied for the lead spot among this year’s hopefuls, with eight nods each. Jack Harlow trails closely behind with six nominations, including landing both “Industry Baby” and “First Class” in the Song of the Year category. He ties with Drake and Dua Lipa, while Beyoncé...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Beyoncé And Britney Spears’ Visual Collab Reportedly Scrapped As “CUFF IT” Climbs ‘Billboard’ Charts

Beyoncé and Britney Spears were reportedly set to collaborate in a new music video that has since been shelved, according to Page Six. There’s no word on why the partnership didn’t come to fruition, but it would’ve been refreshing to see the singers reunite. The respective icons have previously worked together in the early 2000s for a Pepsi commercial, singing Queen’s hit single, “We Will Rock You.” Additionally, the news of this visual is the first since Bey issued the teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL” from her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. In spite of the album not having any full music videos...
The Guardian

Brit awards 2023: Wet Leg and Harry Styles lead male-dominated nominations

A year after the Brit awards abandoned the gendered categories, the nominations for the replacement artist of the year prize are entirely male, comprising Central Cee, Stormzy, Fred Again, George Ezra and Harry Styles. The awards ceremony, run by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) did away with the best British...

