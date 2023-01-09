Read full article on original website
NME
Taylor Swift’s cat is reportedly worth £80million
“With a whopping $97 million net worth, Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing,” the website notes. “The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.”
In Style
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
Resurfaced TikTok Of Taylor Swift Getting Interviewed By Ellen DeGeneres Is So Uncomfortable, And Even Emily Ratajkowski Commented
After a TikTok of Taylor Swift getting interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres resurfaced, Emily Ratajkowski is among those commenting on how uncomfortable it is.
Khloé Kardashian Just Shared Some Brand New Photos That Had People Mistaking Her For Taylor Swift
Khloé Kardashian had her followers doing a double-take with some new photos, as they said she looked like Taylor Swift.
Kim Kardashian and North West Dance to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ on TikTok: WATCH
Is the feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift truly over for good?. On Thursday (Jan. 5), Kim and daughter North West teamed up on their joint TikTok account to showcase their latest dance and lip-sync routine — this time set to Swift's massive hit "Shake It Off." Watch...
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
Advocate
Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert
German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Emily Ratajkowski slams Ellen DeGeneres for ‘f–ked up’ Taylor Swift interview
Now they’ve got bad blood. Emily Ratajkowski is slamming Ellen DeGeneres for a resurfaced interview with Taylor Swift that has recently gone viral on TikTok. “This is so f–ked up,” the supermodel, 31, wrote in response to a clip of Swift appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2012. “She’s literally begging her to stop.” The clip featured a visibly uncomfortable Swift, now 33, sitting on a chair across DeGeneres as images of famous men – like Taylor Lautner, Justin Bieber, Joe Jonas and Justin Timberlake – flashed on the screen behind them. DeGeneres, now 64, asked Swift to “ring a bell” every time...
ETOnline.com
SZA Shuts Down Alleged Beef With Taylor Swift, Says She 'Genuinely Loved' Singer's Album
SZA and Taylor Swift may be duking it out on the Billboard charts, but it's all love in real life! The "Kill Bill" singer shut down whispers of an alleged beef caused by the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album last month and its straight shot up the charts.
Ok Magazine
Olivia Wilde All Smiles In France Despite Insiders Claiming She's Still 'Upset' Over Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde is ending the year with a smile on her face!. Despite going through a break up, custody issues, and one headline-making press tour, the Don't Worry Darling director took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to share a snap of herself strolling the streets of France with a grin plastered from ear-to-ear.
Miley Cyrus Rocks Crop Top During NYE Rehearsals With Godmother Dolly Parton: Photos
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton appeared ready to ring in the New Year as they were spotted rehearsing for their big holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 29, practiced her performance alongside her real-life godmother, 76, in Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31. As it was just a run through, Miley kept it casual in a white crop top and matching sweats, with Dolly still keeping it Dolly in full hair and makeup!
Ellie Goulding Finally Addresses Rumors She Cheated On Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan
Ellie Goulding, 36, is squashing those years-long rumors that she cheated on her alleged ex Ed Sheeran with former One Direction member Niall Horan. The singer took to TikTok to share a video of herself dancing to “As It Was” by Harry Styles, another One Direction member, and responded when a fan accused her of the infidelity in the comments section. “can’t believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay fr,” the comment read.
This Old Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres Interview Is Seriously Messed Up
A 10-year-old Taylor Swift interview from The Ellen DeGeneres Show has gone viral, even prompting model and actress Emily Ratajkowski to weigh in. Posted by @thatnostalgicgirl on TikTok, the viral clip begins by showing Swift speaking on a radio show in more recent years. "I was like, 23 and people...
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Dances to Taylor Swift, Sings About Killing an Ex
Kim Kardashian is leaving fans intrigued with her mixed messaging on TikTok. Kim posted two videos on Thursday afternoon, the first set to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" and the second to SZA's "Kill Bill." Both songs are notable picks for the 42-year-old reality star, who recently finalized her divorce from 45-year-old Kanye West.
You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look
Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working it at the 2023 Golden Globes. Rocking dramatic black gown, the singer, whose Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, turned heads as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Never one to shy away from shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna completed her look with a large sparkling statement necklace and eye-catching earrings. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)
Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift Dominate 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations
iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate its tenth anniversary when it airs live on Fox from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27, with Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift as the most nominated artists of the night. The nominations for the 2023 ceremony were announced Wednesday, and the three artists tied for the lead spot among this year’s hopefuls, with eight nods each. Jack Harlow trails closely behind with six nominations, including landing both “Industry Baby” and “First Class” in the Song of the Year category. He ties with Drake and Dua Lipa, while Beyoncé...
Beyoncé And Britney Spears’ Visual Collab Reportedly Scrapped As “CUFF IT” Climbs ‘Billboard’ Charts
Beyoncé and Britney Spears were reportedly set to collaborate in a new music video that has since been shelved, according to Page Six. There’s no word on why the partnership didn’t come to fruition, but it would’ve been refreshing to see the singers reunite. The respective icons have previously worked together in the early 2000s for a Pepsi commercial, singing Queen’s hit single, “We Will Rock You.” Additionally, the news of this visual is the first since Bey issued the teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL” from her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. In spite of the album not having any full music videos...
Woman sings Taylor Swift with her mother during their last Christmas together
Kelsey Fry posted an emotional video singing, “The Best Day,” by Taylor Swift with her mother, Christie Geraty.
Brit awards 2023: Wet Leg and Harry Styles lead male-dominated nominations
A year after the Brit awards abandoned the gendered categories, the nominations for the replacement artist of the year prize are entirely male, comprising Central Cee, Stormzy, Fred Again, George Ezra and Harry Styles. The awards ceremony, run by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) did away with the best British...
