Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
DougCo superintendent announces raises and creative retention strategiesSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Castle Rock downtown train horns may end soonMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
JamBase
‘Rooms Without A Roof’: Greensky Bluegrass Plots 2023 Colorado Amphitheater Run
Greensky Bluegrass will embark on a September run featuring two nights each at idyllic Colorado venues Dillon Amphitheater and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Tickets for all four shows go on sale to the general public via AXS.com this Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. MT. The brief excursion begins with two...
8 concerts added to Red Rocks schedule
DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may be quiet for winter, but the legendary venue is looking ahead to summer. Umphrey's McGee, Greensky Bluegrass, The Head and the Heart, Sylvan Esso, Boogie T and Peekaboo have announced concerts at the venue. Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily...
Gov. Jared Polis' inaugural celebration to include Carly Rae Jepsen, Belinda Carlisle, They Might Be Giants
COLORADO, USA — After the inauguration ceremony for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera Tuesday morning at the state Capitol, Polis will ring in his second administration with an inauguration celebration that evening in RiNo. The inaugural event, called Sneaker Ball for All, will include performances...
Here comes Denver's next round of snow | Forecast timeline
Starting Wednesday morning in Denver and along the Front Range, slushy snow could add up to an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Chef Bobby Flay’s Bobby’s Burgers Landing in Denver Later in 2023
The fast casual eatery offers Bobby’s broad cultural swathe of burgers accessible to most eaters.
One of Greeley’s Mouthwatering Mexican Restaurants is Expanding to Longmont
One of the area's best Mexican eatery families has set their sights on a third Northern Colorado city. This will be a second location, near Main and Highway 66 in Longmont. but their third restaurant. The Fregoso family knows what it takes to operate successful Mexican restaurants, as they have...
Colorado city ranked 'worst place to raise a family' in United States
A recent data analysis released by Schoolaroo sought to determine which American cities were among the best places to raise a family. Considering factors falling into seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation, quality of life, and home atmosphere – the website compared 151 American cities, assigning an overall rank to each.
2 Colorado men killed in weekend avalanche
Two Colorado men were identified as those who died in an avalanche near Winter Park on Saturday.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Denver ranked worst city to raise a family
The firm of college scholarship analysts crunched each city's child-friendliness based on six metrics: safety, health care, finances, education, leisure, quality of life and home atmosphere.
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Daily Record
Denver attorney suspended, accused of urging clients to infect a rival with COVID-19
A judge this week suspended a Denver attorney from practicing law in Colorado’s federal bankruptcy court after finding he lied, submitted false legal documents and engaged in a pattern of “fraudulent schemes” to try to get a case dismissed. Devon M. Barclay was barred from practicing in...
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal
After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
milehighcre.com
Denver’s Next Iconic Building Tops Out in RiNo
Anchoring a new wave of taller buildings shaping a bold new vision for Denver’s art-influenced RiNo district, the development team for One River North recently celebrated the building’s topping out with a ceremony that allowed stakeholders to see the progress that has been made on what the team believes will be Denver’s next iconic structure.
Evergreen’s historic El Rancho restaurant and brewery could reopen this week
New year, new concept – that’s the expectation at El Rancho Colorado, which plans to make its re-debut soon in Evergreen.
Three airports in Colorado among worst for winter travel, according to travel site
Traveling during the winter always comes with its own set of potential obstacles, especially in Colorado where extreme weather can hit hard. According to a list recently published by Hopper.com, a travel and booking website, two ski town airports and one major airport in Colorado are among the worst in the country for winter travel.
KKTV
Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - You don’t have to hit the jackpot to become a millionaire when playing Mega Millions. The Colorado Lottery is reporting someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million in the Castle Rock area back on Nov. 21, 2022. The winner chose not to be publicly identified other than by Pam H. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K off Wolfensberger Road. Click here to track winners.
coloradopolitics.com
GOP chair calls Polis dishonest, governor fires back as immigration debate embroils Colorado
The influx of immigrations to Colorado — and state and city officials' response — expectedly turned political, with the chair of state of the Republican Party accusing Gov. Jared Polis of hypocrisy and the latter quipping back that the Republican leader doesn't understand what Coloradans want from their leaders.
