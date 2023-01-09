Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player
The Phoenix Suns are currently dealing with a lot of injuries. All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has missed has the last eight games, and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been out for the last two games. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports...
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Charlotte Hornets Player
According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have an interest in Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Suns vs. Warriors prediction and odds for Tuesday, January 10 (Keep fading Phoenix)
The Golden State Warriors will welcome a familiar face back to the lineup on Tuesday night, as Steph Curry is expected to return from his shoulder injury. That’s great news for Golden State, who sits at .500 on the season and has been able to survive without Curry for the past month.
The Ringer
Has the Suns’ Championship Window Closed?
Since the start of December, four teams have held the no. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings. Three of them still reside atop the West, as the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans all seek their first NBA Finals trip. And then there are the Phoenix Suns,...
Yardbarker
Report: Suns Signing G League's Saben Lee to 10-Day Contract
Help is on the way for the Phoenix Suns, even if it's for a short amount of time. The Suns are reportedly signing G League guard Saben Lee to a 10-day contract according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Lee (who played at Corono del Sol in Tempe) initially entered the...
Nuggets rout Suns for 12th straight home win
Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets won their 12th straight home game, routing the weary and short-handed Phoenix Suns 126-97 on Wednesday night.Bones Hyland added 21 points and Jamal Murray had 16 to help the Nuggets win for the 14th time in 17 games. They reached the halfway point of the season tied with Memphis for the Western Conference lead."But we're not satisfied," said Hyland, who hit five of Denver's 15 3-pointers.A night after winning at Golden State despite missing four starters and six rotation players,...
numberfire.com
Deandre Ayton (ankle) questionable for Suns on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ayton is dealing with a sprained left ankle. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Tuesday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ayton sits, Bismack Biyombo could start down low.
NBA Rumors: Knicks And Suns Interested In Gary Trent Jr.
Two teams are already interested in acquring Gary Trent Jr.
Cam Johnson’s return from knee injury for Phoenix Suns should be ‘soon’
The Phoenix Suns’ season was in a completely different state the last time Cam Johnson played. A new starting lineup featuring him was a rousing success. Eight games in, the four-man unit of Johnson, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges had played 148 minutes together and was outscoring teams by 29.5 points per 100 possessions, the best mark in the league at the time over 100 minutes.
Klay Thompson's Final Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game
Klay Thompson has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game.
