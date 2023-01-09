Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets won their 12th straight home game, routing the weary and short-handed Phoenix Suns 126-97 on Wednesday night.Bones Hyland added 21 points and Jamal Murray had 16 to help the Nuggets win for the 14th time in 17 games. They reached the halfway point of the season tied with Memphis for the Western Conference lead."But we're not satisfied," said Hyland, who hit five of Denver's 15 3-pointers.A night after winning at Golden State despite missing four starters and six rotation players,...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO