FOX Sports
Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins
Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Need to Avoid Pushing ‘Team-Friendly Deal’ With Pastrnak
The biggest negotiations of Don Sweeney’s tenure as general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins are taking place right now. Superstar David Pastrnak is in the final year of his six-year, $40 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $6.67 million and is in line for a significant pay raise. What that pay raise is, remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that he’s going to get his pay somewhere.
Bruce Cassidy Named Pacific Division All-Star Coach
Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will coach the Pacific Division in this year's All-Star Game.
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR GAME HEAD COACHES
The NHL has announced the four head coaches for the 2023 All-Star Game. Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins (32-4-4) Metropolitan Division:. Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7) Central Division:. Pete DeBoer, Dallas Stars (25-11-6) Pacific Division:. Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) Photo Credit:. Montgomery: NHL.com. Brind'Amour: Gregg Forwerck / NHLI via...
Kostin, McDavid lead Oilers' 6-2 rout of last-place Ducks
Klim Kostin scored two goals, and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist apiece in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-2 victory over the last-place Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.Dylan Holloway and Leon Draisaitl also scored and Jack Campbell made 21 saves for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game skid on the second stop of a four-game West Coast road trip.Holloway got the opening goal just 3:24 into Edmonton's four-goal first period, which was highlighted by McDavid's exceptional backhand goal after a turnover by Cam Fowler to make it 3-1. McDavid has 79 points in 43 games this...
Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy will coach at 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Montgomery and Cassidy have led the Bruins and Golden Knights to the top of their respective divisions. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy have led their teams to the top of their respective divisions during the 2022-23 NHL season. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy’s teams sit at the top...
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
Yardbarker
Maurice’s New Lines Yield Immediate Results in Panthers Latest Win
It was an offensive explosion reminiscent of last season’s juggernaut Florida Panthers. On the road against the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Panthers jumped out to a three-goal first-period lead. The Cats added two more and the team’s new-look forward lines propelled the Panthers to a massive 5-4 win in Denver.
Yardbarker
NHL names coaches for All-Star teams
The four coaches named to the All-Star game are the Carolina Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour, Boston Bruins’ Jim Montgomery, Dallas Stars’ Pete DeBoer and Vegas Golden Knights’ Bruce Cassidy. Each coach will represent his respective division. Brind’Amour will be the head coach of the Metropolitan Division....
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Wagner, Smith, Zboril & More
Just when you don’t think the Boston Bruins could surprise you more in 2022-23, they continue to do so. Playing three games in four days in California, the Black and Gold swept their trip against the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks to improve to an NHL-best 32-4-4.
